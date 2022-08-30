EPL 2022-23: Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker after 0-9 Liverpool rout; did the manager deserve more time?

Bournemouth was hammered 0-9 by Liverpool in EPL 2022-23 tie on Saturday. Three days later, the former’s boss Scott Parker was sacked after being in charge for just four games this season. Did he deserve more time?

Bournemouth was thrashed 0-9 by Liverpool at home during the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday. Following the record-breaking EPL defeat, the former’s head coach Scott Parker veiled objection to his club’s strategy in the ongoing transfer window. It resulted in too much for him to prevail as the club boss. On Tuesday, he was sacked from his position by the club. He became the first manager to lose out on his job in the opening month of the EPL. Following Bournemouth’s promotion to the EPL, he guided the side in just four matches this season.

In a statement released by Bournemouth, club owner Maxim Demin attested, “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season, under his tenure, will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.”

“However, for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That approach has brought this club so much success in recent history and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately,” added Demin.

Following the Anfield rout, Parker has stated that some of his players are “ill-equipped at this level”. Parker also admitted that there were a million reasons why the club did not bring in higher-quality players in the ongoing window, closing on Thursday. This summer, the EPL sides have spent a total of $1.75 billion.

Bournemouth signed three players as free agents, besides signing a couple of others for $27 million. Parker was roped in by Bournemouth in 2021 and guided it to promotion from the Championship last season. The Cherries began with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa but have been winless in the previous three matches, conceding 16 goals and scoring none.

Parker had earlier guided Fulham in a two-and-a-half-year spell, including a couple of relegations from the league and one promotion. Bournemouth plays on Wednesday, as it hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers. In the meantime, Gary O’Neil will be taking over the managerial duties on an interim basis.

Did Parker deserve more time?

There have been far more shoddy starts for the EPL sides to a season, including four opening losses. Thus, firing a manager based on four matches is a bit harsh. Although suffering a record loss such as 0-9 is embarrassing, a couple more games could have clarified the picture, given that he played a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s promotion and getting accustomed to the side’s tactics. Nonetheless, Parker should have been more contained about speaking against the club management in public.