EPL 2022-23, Matchday 5 preview and predictions: West Ham-Tottenham, Leicester-Man United among top clashes

The 2022-23 EPL enters Matchday 5 during the weekday. The clashes between West Ham United-Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City-Manchester United would make headlines. Here are the gameweek preview and predictions.

Matchday 5 of the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 will be held this week over the weekday to avoid schedule cramp towards the end of the season due to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar during the November-December winter window. As for this gameweek, a couple of matches would create headlines: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City vs Manchester United. The former is a London derby, while the tempers flared the last time the Spurs were involved in a London derby against Chelsea. Meanwhile, The Foxes would be under severe pressure from the Red Devils. Here are the preview and predictions for this matchday.

Chelsea might have a tricky task in Southampton

Sixth-placed Chelsea will be travelling to take on 13th-placed Southampton on Tuesday. It is always a tricky task to beat the Saints at home. Thus, The Blues might have to work hard for it. But, given the current form, the visitors are undoubtedly the favourite to see this past.

Prediction: Chelsea wins 2-1

Manchester City to annihilate Nottingham Forest

Defending champion and second-placed City might have stuttered in defence this season but has continued to do well in terms of attack. As it hosts newly-promoted and 14th-placed Nottingham on Wednesday, it is expected to be an easy ride, while head coach Pep Guardiola could field a relaxed side to keep its players fresh for the weekend clash against Aston Villa.

Prediction: City wins 3-1

Arsenal looks to trounce Villa

Table topper Arsenal has put on an impressive show so far, having won all its four matches. As it prepares to host 15th-placed Villa on Wednesday, it should be an easy task for the Gunners and thoroughly trounce the Villans.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1

West Ham in a battle against Tottenham

In the first big game of the matchday, 16th-placed West Ham will take on third-placed Tottenham at home on Wednesday in a London derby. While Spurs head coach Antonio Conte clashed with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in the last London derby, do not be surprised if this turns out to be the same. However, Tottenham is the favourite to see this through.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 3-2

Will Liverpool hammer Newcastle United?

Ninth-placed Liverpool bounced back in style in the last game, hammering 17th-placed Bournemouth 9-0. Thus, will it maintain the same impetus against seventh-placed Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday? Well, it won't be easy, but we can surely hope for a win for The Reds.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-1

