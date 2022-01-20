  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: 'Important' Bergwijn's stoppage-time heroics against Leicester wins Tottenham boss Conte's praise

    Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time for Tottenham Hotspur to register an emphatic 3-2 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Leicester, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    In perhaps one of the craziest comebacks in Premier League history, Steven Bergwijn scored twice in stoppage time for Tottenham Hotspur to register an emphatic 3-2 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night. The Foxes looked set to clinch three points with the clock at 95 minutes and 2-1 up. However, two goals in 80 seconds from the substitute Dutchman turned the game 360 degrees.

    Following this enthralling Premier League clash, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who preferred Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura playing behind Harry Kane, insisted that Steven Bergwijn is essential to his plans. The winger's future at the Lilywhites has looked in doubt amid interest from Ajax and Sevilla in the January transfer window. Tottenham have even rejected a 15 million-pound bid from Ajax for Bergwijn.

    A pleased Antonio Conte said that Bergwijn was happy at Tottenham and expected the Dutchman to stay beyond the end of the transfer window. "In the past, when someone asked me about Bergwijn, I was very clear. For me, he is an important player because he has the characteristics. In our squad we do not have many creative players," the Italian remarked.

    Heaping praises for the 24-year-old winger, Conte said, "Bergwijn is very good in one vs one, good to beat the man. He can play striker, and he can play number 10. For us, for me, he is an important player, and we have to try to improve to become stronger and not to lose a player and become less strong."

    Lauding Bergwijn's fitness levels, the Tottenham manager insisted that the Dutchman is in the top-notch physical condition and can change any game, regardless of whether he starts or is sent in as a substitute. "For me, I think he is an important player, and you know very well the player has to be happy. I think Bergwijn is happy to stay with us and play for Tottenham."

    Spurs' late turnaround against Brendan Rogers' side has now kept the North London club on the coattails of the Premier League top four, with games in hand. It's worth noting that Tottenham, who are now 5th in the table, remain unbeaten in nine league games under Antonio Conte. The team travels next to Stamford Bridge, looking for Carabao Cup semi-final redemption against Chelsea on Sunday.

    Also read: Rangnick explains Ronaldo's infuriating substitution in Manchester United's win against Brentford

