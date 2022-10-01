Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'Alexander-Arnold doesn't always defend good, that's true' - Klopp

    Liverpool is enduring a tough start to 2022-23 EPL. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has been vocal about his unstable midfield and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he has slammed the latter's defensive work.

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: trent Alexander-Arnold does not always defend good, that is true - Jurgen Klopp-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    English giants Liverpool would be hoping for a quick turnaround to its fortunes in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, having endured a rough start, as it is placed eighth on the table, with a couple of wins, three draws and a defeat. The club's midfield has been lacklustre, which has already been rocked by multiple injuries. Meanwhile, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has called for a robust defensive show and was vocal about English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, hailing him as a great defender, but slamming his irregularity. He feels the Englishman needs to improve for featuring in the starting XI, even for his national side.

    Talking about Alexander-Arnold during the pre-match presser on Friday, Klopp noted, "I see him differently. People say he's not a good defender. That's not true. He is a good defender, but he doesn't always defend well. That's true. That's what we're working on. He's a young player, 23, and there's space for improvement. We only discuss it on the level we discuss it because his offensive impact is so extreme. Is he always exceptional? No."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Man United's double sweep as Ten Hag/Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month

    Explaining Alexander-Arnold's chances in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Klopp reckoned, "We can now discuss selections until the World Cup starts. It's one of the reasons why you make massive stories of why the [England] team can't prepare properly. If you ask me for my honest opinion, it will create headlines, that's clear. Do you want that? It helps Germany maybe, but not England," added Klopp, reports FotMob.

    "If you want them to play a good World Cup, then don't cook it too hot. Otherwise, you discuss this until November and don't let them work properly. I think you could see a little bit. England is slightly under pressure because it doesn't play to its full quality now. Let them do the job and criticise afterwards," Klopp concluded.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
