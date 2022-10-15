Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 11 preview and predictions: Liverpool in stern test against Manchester City

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    The EPL 2022-23 has entered Matchday 11 this weekend, with the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City to be the headliner. Here are the preview and predictions of the top clashes.

    Liverpool faces a scary task against City
    In the headliner, despite 11th-placed Liverpool hosting second-placed City on Sunday, the former would be scared of the latter. While the hosts have been in a volatile form of late in the EPL, the visitors have been at a different level, thanks to Erling Haaland's dangerous scoring form. The Reds would be desperate to pull off an upset here, as a success might take it up to eighth, while a loss can push it down to 16th.
    Prediction: City wins 3-2

    Tottenham Hotspur looks to hammer Everton
    Third-placed Tottenham is also in a deadly form and is firmly in the title race. On Saturday, it hosts 12th-placed Everton, which seems like an easy ride for Spurs, as the result is unlikely to make any difference for its league table position.
    Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

    Can Southampton upset West Ham United?
    On Sunday, 13th-placed West Ham travels to face 17th-placed Southampton. While it has not been a great ride so far for the Hammers, the Saints can suppress it, especially at home. A win could take the visitors to the ninth, while a defeat could push it down to the 17th.
    Prediction: West Ham wins 2-1

    Manchester United could be wary of Newcastle United
    Fifth-placed United is faring well under Erik ten Hag across tournaments. While it hosts sixth-placed Newcastle on Sunday, it would be wary of the unpredictable challenges the Magpies can offer. A win for the Red Devils might take it up for fourth, while a loss might result in it falling to eighth.
    Prediction: United wins 2-1

    Arsenal could make a mockery of Leeds United
    Table-topper Arsenal has exceeded expectations so far this season. However, as it travels to face 14th-placed Leeds on Sunday, it might look to be a little careful despite being the strong favourite to see this through. A triumph keeps it atop the table, while a failure might drop it to second.
    Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0

    Chelsea prepares to rout Aston Villa
    Fourth-placed Chelsea is still to get into its full flow this season. On Sunday, it would be travelling to take on 16th-placed Villa. While the visitors are sure to walk away with the three points, the hosts might have something up their sleeve to halt them. A victory keeps The Blues at fourth, while a flop might take it down to eighth.
    Prediction: Chelsea wins 2-1

