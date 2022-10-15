EPL 2022-23, Matchday 11 preview and predictions: Liverpool in stern test against Manchester City

The EPL 2022-23 has entered Matchday 11 this weekend, with the clash between Liverpool and Manchester City to be the headliner. Here are the preview and predictions of the top clashes.

Liverpool faces a scary task against City

In the headliner, despite 11th-placed Liverpool hosting second-placed City on Sunday, the former would be scared of the latter. While the hosts have been in a volatile form of late in the EPL, the visitors have been at a different level, thanks to Erling Haaland's dangerous scoring form. The Reds would be desperate to pull off an upset here, as a success might take it up to eighth, while a loss can push it down to 16th.

Prediction: City wins 3-2

Tottenham Hotspur looks to hammer Everton

Third-placed Tottenham is also in a deadly form and is firmly in the title race. On Saturday, it hosts 12th-placed Everton, which seems like an easy ride for Spurs, as the result is unlikely to make any difference for its league table position.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

Can Southampton upset West Ham United?

On Sunday, 13th-placed West Ham travels to face 17th-placed Southampton. While it has not been a great ride so far for the Hammers, the Saints can suppress it, especially at home. A win could take the visitors to the ninth, while a defeat could push it down to the 17th.

Prediction: West Ham wins 2-1

Manchester United could be wary of Newcastle United

Fifth-placed United is faring well under Erik ten Hag across tournaments. While it hosts sixth-placed Newcastle on Sunday, it would be wary of the unpredictable challenges the Magpies can offer. A win for the Red Devils might take it up for fourth, while a loss might result in it falling to eighth.

Prediction: United wins 2-1

Arsenal could make a mockery of Leeds United

Table-topper Arsenal has exceeded expectations so far this season. However, as it travels to face 14th-placed Leeds on Sunday, it might look to be a little careful despite being the strong favourite to see this through. A triumph keeps it atop the table, while a failure might drop it to second.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0

