    EFL Cup: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' Man United fans compare Rashford to former icon after stunner against Burnley

    Manchester United fans hailed Marcus Rashford's brilliant strike against Burnley in the EFL Carabao Cup as the Red Devils cruised to a 2-0 win to reach the last eight.

    football efl carabao cup manchester united vs burnley fans compare marcus rashford to cristiano ronaldo after stunning goal snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Twitter is flooded with praise from Manchester United supporters following Marcus Rashford's spectacular goal against Burnley in the EFL Carabao Cup, which helped the Red Devils cruise to a 2-0 victory and advance to the round of eight.

    In the second half of the game, Rashford received the ball in his half and ran the length of the Burnley half before racing back and shooting from inside the penalty area to extend his team's lead.

    In his first game after the club extended his contract by a year, supporters have already started comparing him to a young Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a chilly 81-word homage in the match programme on Wednesday.

    Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo G.O.A.T. debate sparked by 'the egg' after Argentina icon's post sets new Instagram record

    Five United players, including Christian Eriksen, who scored the team's opening goal on Wednesday, participated in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Rashford was one of those players, and supporters were quick to praise the young forward from England and draw comparisons to one of the club's all-time great players - Ronaldo.

    "Rashford reminds me of Ronaldo. Get him more touches on the ball. Confidence," noted one United fan on Twitter, while another added, "Rashford is turning into prime Ronaldo wtf."

    A third supporter stated, "Rashford is giving me MADDD young Ronaldo at united vibes lately," while a fourth user went a step ahead to remark, "Who needs Ronaldo when you have Marcus Rashford MBE?"

    However, several supporters questioned if the 37-year-departure old's had given Rashford the room to develop into a star player at United. Many had predicted that the team would find scoring difficult without Ronaldo. However, England forward had occasionally shone for the Red Devils before the Portugal legend's contentious exit.

    "Was Ronaldo holding Rashford back? Crazy to think, but maybe he was intimidated by him," noted one fan on the micro-blogging site.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo all set to sign for Al Nassr 'before end of the year'? Details of multi-million deal here

    However, after the goal, supporters did not only compare their 25-year-old striker to Ronaldo; they also did so with the Portuguese talisman's arch-rival Lionel Messi. "Change his name to Lionel Messi and people would be going mad over this. Great run and goal from Marcus Rashford!" said another supporter.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter following Manchester United's 2-0 victory against Burnley:

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
