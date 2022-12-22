EFL Cup: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' Man United fans compare Rashford to former icon after stunner against Burnley

Manchester United fans hailed Marcus Rashford's brilliant strike against Burnley in the EFL Carabao Cup as the Red Devils cruised to a 2-0 win to reach the last eight.

In the second half of the game, Rashford received the ball in his half and ran the length of the Burnley half before racing back and shooting from inside the penalty area to extend his team's lead.

In his first game after the club extended his contract by a year, supporters have already started comparing him to a young Cristiano Ronaldo, who received a chilly 81-word homage in the match programme on Wednesday.

Five United players, including Christian Eriksen, who scored the team's opening goal on Wednesday, participated in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Rashford was one of those players, and supporters were quick to praise the young forward from England and draw comparisons to one of the club's all-time great players - Ronaldo.

"Rashford reminds me of Ronaldo. Get him more touches on the ball. Confidence," noted one United fan on Twitter, while another added, "Rashford is turning into prime Ronaldo wtf."

A third supporter stated, "Rashford is giving me MADDD young Ronaldo at united vibes lately," while a fourth user went a step ahead to remark, "Who needs Ronaldo when you have Marcus Rashford MBE?"

However, several supporters questioned if the 37-year-departure old's had given Rashford the room to develop into a star player at United. Many had predicted that the team would find scoring difficult without Ronaldo. However, England forward had occasionally shone for the Red Devils before the Portugal legend's contentious exit.

"Was Ronaldo holding Rashford back? Crazy to think, but maybe he was intimidated by him," noted one fan on the micro-blogging site.

However, after the goal, supporters did not only compare their 25-year-old striker to Ronaldo; they also did so with the Portuguese talisman's arch-rival Lionel Messi. "Change his name to Lionel Messi and people would be going mad over this. Great run and goal from Marcus Rashford!" said another supporter.

