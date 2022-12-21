Messi vs Ronaldo G.O.A.T. debate sparked by 'the egg' after Argentina icon's post sets new Instagram record

Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022 champions post has become the most liked picture in the history of Instagram - overtaking the image of an egg. The previous world record holder has now sparked Messi vs Ronaldo G.O.A.T. debate.

A day after Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022 championship-winning post became the most-like Instagram picture ever, previous record holder Chris Godfrey, who had posted a photo of an 'egg' in 2019, has responded.

Famous for holding the record for the most liked Instagram post after defeating millionaire Kylie Jenner in 2019, 'the Egg' did not take the usurpation lying down and brought up a discussion that has divided football fans for years: Who is the greatest of all time - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

"4 years ago we set out on a mission, 9 days later we made internet history. Together. Today Leo Messi has take the crown (for now) but I'm still left with one question...Who's the greatest of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Vote your goat in the comment section," a series of two stories read.

Following Argentina's exciting penalty shootout victory over France, the PSG star uploaded ten photos to Instagram documenting the celebrations in Qatar, which has now received over 68 million likes.

In the post's caption, Messi wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it...... Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines, when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream."

The most liked Instagram post prior to the Egg breaking the record belonged to Kylie Jenner's image of her daughter.

