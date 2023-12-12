Cristiano Ronaldo notches 50 goal in 2023, declares 'not done yet' after Al Nassr's victory in Saudi King Cup

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo asserted his ongoing form by scoring his 50th goal of 2023 during Al Nassr's impressive 5-2 win against Al Shabab in the Saudi King Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo declared that he is not finished yet this year, expressing confidence after achieving his 50th goal in 2023 during Al Nassr's 5-2 triumph over rivals Al Shabab in the Saudi King Cup. The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward scored with a powerful right-footed shot from close range in the 74th minute. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo shared his joy about the milestone and Al Nassr's victory, thanking his teammates, fans, and family for their unwavering support.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo achieved his 50th goal for club and country in 2023, sparking enthusiastic reactions from fans on Monday, December 11. The milestone was reached during Al-Alami's 5-2 victory over Al-Shabab in the King Cup of Champions quarterfinal.

The match saw Seko Fofana putting the visitors ahead in the 17th minute, quickly followed by Carlos restoring parity seven minutes later. Luis Castro's team then took command of the game.

Sadio Mane (28') and Abdulrahman Ghareeb (45+4') extended the lead to 3-1 by halftime, setting the stage for Ronaldo to secure his 50th goal of the year in the 74th minute. Although Hattan Bahebri scored a consolation goal for Al-Shabab in the 90th minute, Mohammed Maran sealed the victory with a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, re-establishing Al-Alami's three-goal lead.

As Al Nassr advances to the semi-finals, Ronaldo hinted at the potential for more goals this year, emphasising his determination. Since joining Al Nassr at the end of the previous year, the skipper has maintained an impressive goal-scoring record, averaging nearly a goal per game. Additionally, Ronaldo has contributed 10 goals for Portugal in nine matches in 2023.

