    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH)

    Head coach Juan Pedro Benali of Northeast United FC expresses dissatisfaction with the outcome after a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League.

    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed dissatisfaction with the result as Northeast United FC settled for a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, Benali's team couldn't secure a win.

    An early lead was established by Romain Philippoteaux's powerful strike, deflected off Nim Dorjee Tamang's leg in the 8th minute. The Highlanders dominated the first half but failed to capitalize on chances, allowing Petteri Pennanen of Hyderabad FC to equalize in the 44th minute. The match concluded in a draw.

    Benali expressed his disappointment in the post-match press conference, stating, "I'm not happy with the result, especially when you see the game. We had numerous chances—maybe seven, eight, or ten. But in football, when you don't convert, you face consequences. We should have scored more in the first half."

    Despite displaying better football in the second half, Benali noted his team's lack of the decisive "click." He emphasized the importance of experience, patience, and the gradual building of the team. Benali acknowledged the impact of young players and commended their hard work, expressing optimism for reaching double digits on the points table.

    "Our last match's defeat had no impact on today's game. We are building the team slowly, giving chances to young players. With one more point, we are in two digits (10 points) already, thinking about the next game," he concluded.

