Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes AC Milan comeback in strategic advisory role

    Football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan, not as a player but as a strategic force. RedBird Capital Partners, the club's owners, have confirmed Ibrahimovic's appointment as a Senior Advisor.

    football Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes AC Milan comeback in strategic advisory role osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a return to AC Milan, this time in an advisory role, as confirmed by the club's owners, RedBird Capital Partners, on Monday. After concluding his playing career with Milan last season, during which he battled injuries and scored only once, the former Sweden striker will now serve as a senior advisor to AC Milan's ownership and management. In addition, Ibrahimovic has taken on the role of "Operating Partner" for RedBird's sports, media, and entertainment investment portfolio.

    RedBird outlined Ibrahimovic's responsibilities at Milan, which encompass player development, high-performance training, global brand advancement, commercial interests, and involvement in strategic projects, including the development of the club's new stadium. Within RedBird, Ibrahimovic will contribute to identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities, advising on commercial projects, digital content strategies, and strategic brand-building initiatives for RedBird portfolio companies.

    Having retired from playing at the end of the previous season, Ibrahimovic, aged 42, scored one goal for Milan, becoming the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history during a 3-1 victory against Udinese in March. His influential return to Milan in 2019 played a pivotal role in the team's resurgence, culminating in the Serie A title in 2022. Throughout his illustrious career, Ibrahimovic secured league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and France, with his most significant European trophy being the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. As Milan currently faces challenges in Serie A and the Champions League, Ibrahimovic's return signals a new chapter in his association with the club, bringing his wealth of experience and strategic insights to the fore.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 8:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed osf

    New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed

    Tough and lots of learning Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December snt

    'Tough and lots of learning': Rishabh Pant sums up the year 2023 after near-fatal car crash last December

    cricket 'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session osf

    'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant likely to be used as an impact player for Delhi Capitals - Report

    cricket Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH) osf

    Aaron Finch hails Ravi Shastri as 'King of commentary' during Big Bash clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Spotted Katrina Kaif to Siddhanth Chaturvedi; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Katrina Kaif to Siddhanth Chaturvedi; celebs exude glamour

    cricket New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed osf

    New blood, same spirit: England's squad for India Tests revealed

    Kiara Advani to Shubman Gill Top 10 most searched people on Google in India in 2023 gcw

    Top 10 most searched people on Google in India in 2023

    Here is how Shivraj Chouhan reacted to Mohan Yadav appointment as MP CM gcw

    Here's how Shivraj Chouhan reacted to Mohan Yadav's appointment as MP CM

    7 remarkable uses of apple cider vinegar for improving health SHG

    7 remarkable uses of apple cider vinegar for improving health

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon