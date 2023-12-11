Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes AC Milan comeback in strategic advisory role

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a return to AC Milan, this time in an advisory role, as confirmed by the club's owners, RedBird Capital Partners, on Monday. After concluding his playing career with Milan last season, during which he battled injuries and scored only once, the former Sweden striker will now serve as a senior advisor to AC Milan's ownership and management. In addition, Ibrahimovic has taken on the role of "Operating Partner" for RedBird's sports, media, and entertainment investment portfolio.

RedBird outlined Ibrahimovic's responsibilities at Milan, which encompass player development, high-performance training, global brand advancement, commercial interests, and involvement in strategic projects, including the development of the club's new stadium. Within RedBird, Ibrahimovic will contribute to identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities, advising on commercial projects, digital content strategies, and strategic brand-building initiatives for RedBird portfolio companies.

Having retired from playing at the end of the previous season, Ibrahimovic, aged 42, scored one goal for Milan, becoming the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history during a 3-1 victory against Udinese in March. His influential return to Milan in 2019 played a pivotal role in the team's resurgence, culminating in the Serie A title in 2022. Throughout his illustrious career, Ibrahimovic secured league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and France, with his most significant European trophy being the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. As Milan currently faces challenges in Serie A and the Champions League, Ibrahimovic's return signals a new chapter in his association with the club, bringing his wealth of experience and strategic insights to the fore.

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH)