Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia labelled 'worst person in football'; will CR7 play ball with Frenchman?

    Former Brazil star Juninho has described Cristiano Ronaldo's new Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia as the 'worst person' he has ever known in his footballing career but added that the Frenchman would go to any extent to please the legendary striker.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia labelled 'worst person in football'; will CR7 play ball with Frenchman snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    While legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo stamped his authority in European football for two decades, the former Manchester United star has also faced fierce criticism for his attitude towards managers and teammates, with the latest fiasco at Old Trafford proving to add more fuel to his 'disrespectful' character.

    Two days after the Portuguese talisman was unveiled by his new club Al-Nassr, former Brazil great Juninho Pernambucano has sent a caution to the wind of possible ego clashes between the 37-year-old and his new boss Rudi Garcia. However, the former midfielder believes the Frenchman would go to any extent to please Ronaldo to ensure the Saudi Arabian club's triumph in the league and Asian Championships.

    Also read: 'Ronaldo not an activist': Fans slam Amnesty for urging Al-Nassr star to highlight Saudi's human rights issues

    In a scathing character assassination, Juninho called Ronaldo's new coach the "worst person" he had ever met in his football career. Former Brazil international also claimed Al-Nassr manager Garcia would serve the former Manchester United star his breakfast if necessary to stay by his right side. "He doesn't know how to lead anything. He leads out of the fear he imposes on others," he stated.

    Juninho's relationship with Garcia was known to be a bad one, and the Frenchman left Lyon at the end of the 2020-21 season on a bitter note with the 40-times-capped Brazilian.

    In an interview with the Portuguese sports site MaisFutebol, Juninho said, "My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible. He's the worst character I've known in all my footballing career. He's a cold and calculating person, very untrusting and insecure. That's why he instils fear in employees and the technical staff in general."

    However, Juninho believes he will go to any extent to please Ronaldo in the dressing room and field. "He won't dare to do anything obstructive. On the contrary, he will even serve Cristiano his breakfast if necessary. He will try to be his friend and do everything possible. It will be his dream to be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend," the Brazilian said.

    Also read: Ronaldo trolled after Al-Nassr debut potentially pushed owing to pending 2-match FA ban for Everton drama

    "Rudi Garcia doesn't care about the team's success or dressing room harmony. What matters to him is that he's the centre of attention, whatever the crisis. But like all cold human beings, he recognises those that are better than him and tries to take advantage of it. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in the history of football, a legend, and Rudi knows that," he added.

    Juninho also said he was speaking out only out of admiration for Ronaldo, who he 'admired and respected' because talking about the former Lyon and Marseille boss sapped him of energy.

    Despite Juninho's remarks that Garcia would go out of his way to massage Ronaldo's ego, given the French coach's history and the former Real Madrid legend's well-known tantrums, fans are weary if the two will get along well at Al-Nassr. 

    Ronaldo's recent outburst during an interview with Piers Morgan, which led to his abrupt departure from Manchester United, is still fresh in people's minds. In November, the Portuguese legend was dubbed 'disrespectful and arrogant' for launching a scathing attack on the club and manager Erik ten Hag. Hence, it remains to be seen if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will follow coach Garcia's vision for Al-Nassr or impose his thoughts on the Frenchman, who is known to be a tough nut to crack.

    Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo shifts to battleground Instagram; will Argentina's World Cup hero overtake arch rival?

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    football premier league Frank Lampard out Wayne Rooney in Man United legend shortlisted to take over as Everton's new manager snt

    Lampard out, Rooney in? Man United legend shortlisted to take over as Everton's new manager

    football Fans slam amnesty international for urging al-nassr star cristiano ronaldo to highlight saudi arabia human rights issues snt

    'Ronaldo not an activist': Fans slam Amnesty for urging Al-Nassr star to highlight Saudi's human rights issues

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, SCG/Sydney/3rd Test: Cannot say how long I will play for - Steven Smith on his future-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Can't say how long I'll play for' - Steven Smith on his future

    Asia Cup 2023 to be played in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023 in September; itinerary and venue yet to be confirmed

    Recent Stories

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave' vma

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave'

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    It was Insightful Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi AJR

    'It was Insightful': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi

    Brahmanical hegemony charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    'Brahmanical hegemony' charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    football premier league Frank Lampard out Wayne Rooney in Man United legend shortlisted to take over as Everton's new manager snt

    Lampard out, Rooney in? Man United legend shortlisted to take over as Everton's new manager

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon