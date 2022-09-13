Champions League: Muller hopes to prove Lewandowski's 'mistake' in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash

Bayern Munich will face Barcelona at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night in their Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage clash, and apart from the recent history the two European giants have shared on the pitch, the game also marks the return of Robert Lewandowski to Munich.

It is a clash that is expected to see some of the finest footballers bring out their best in front of the iconic Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich will face Barcelona in a mouth-watering Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage clash on Tuesday night, and all eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, who marks his return to Munich for the first time since his high-profile move to Camp Nou.

The Polish striker spent eight years with Bayern Munich, helping the most successful team in Germany to every victory. However, there was some controversy surrounding Lewandowski's exit this summer because the 33-year-old icon publicly stated that he wanted to leave the Bundesliga giants until a deal with Barcelona finally came through. How he will be accepted in Bavaria is still unknown.

In an interview with TNT Brasil, carried by SPORT, Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller highlighted what the club had gained and lost with the departure of his former partner in crime, Lewandowski.

"We lost his qualities, but all players have different qualities. So we lost his qualities, but we also gained new qualities. Everything changes a little," Muller said.

"Of course, we will have situations on the pitch in which the fan says, 'Oh, now we need Lewandowski back'. But I am sure that we have also had other situations in which they have thought, 'Oh, it also suits us without Lewandowski'. So it is the type of game you can play at the end of every match," the German icon added.

However, Muller believes the Polish icon's decision to leave Bayern Munich and join Barcelona was an error on his part. "Lewandowski is a great player, a great person, and I only hope that we can show him tomorrow that it was a mistake to leave."

Bayern Munich has won eight of their 11 Champions League games against the Catalan giants, including their last four in a row. Against no side have they won more games in the competition.

