Champions League: Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona

In what is being described as the 'Group of Death', Bayern Munich were drawn alongside Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League 2022-23 group stages, and Thomas Muller has a message for Robert Lewandowski.

Following the high-profile draw, Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller sent a special message to former teammate and Barcelona's new No.9 Robert Lewandowski. The German took to Instagram after the Champions League draw to send the Polish superstar a personal message.

"What a nice draw for all football fans! Mr. Lewan-goal-ski, see you soon in Munich. Let's go, let's rock the Champions League season," Muller said in a video message.

Lewan-goal-ski is the nickname Muller gave Lewandowski when they were teammates.

Lewandowski will play Bayern Munich for the first time since his high-profile transfer from the Allianz Arena to Camp Nou this summer.

In 2022–2023, the Polish talisman assisted the Bundesliga giants in two victories over Barcelona by scores of 3-0, but this time, the Spanish superpower will be expected to put up a better fight.

Speaking to BILD SPORT, Lewandowski earlier said, "No, it doesn't have to be in the preliminary round yet. Bayern should play against other teams first..."

The Polish icon also hoped for a cordial welcome upon arrival at Allianz Arena. "I don't know. I hope [I'm received] positively. I'll only have positive memories from my time at Bayern. My story with FC Bayern will always remain in my heart," he had said.

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes it was fate that the two sides were drawn together once more.

Salihamidzic said, "Only football writes such stories. We're looking forward to it. We had them last season too. Barcelona have strengthened well, they have a top team, of course also with Lewy. It will be two very exciting games."

"Of course we're favourites, but it's not easy. The group is tough, but we're all looking forward to it. These are top stadiums and attractive opponents," he added.

On Sunday, Lewandowski and Barcelona will play in La Liga again against Real Valladolid, and Bayern Munich will play again this weekend in the Bundesliga against Union Berlin.