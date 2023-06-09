Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champions League final, Man City vs Inter: Date, time, venue, tickets, head to head, where to watch live

    Eyeing a historic treble, Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the much-awaited UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final on Saturday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Here's all you need to know about the ultimate clash.

    football Champions League final, Man City vs Inter Milan: Date, time, venue, tickets, head to head, where to watch live in india snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the eagerly anticipated 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The culmination of a fantastic European season is expected to be an intriguing match between two in-form clubs in the finale.

    To advance to the championship game, Manchester City defeated Real Madrid, the reigning champions. Pep Guardiola's men are attempting to win a historic treble this year after winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

    Also read: Champions League Final: 5 reasons why Inter Milan could stop Manchester City from achieving dream treble

    This season, Inter finished third in Serie A, 18 points behind Napoli, the league champions. They advanced to the Champions League final by defeating AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate, and they'll be expecting to perform at their peak against Pep Guardiola's squad. The squad will also draw inspiration from their recent Copa Italian success with a win over Fiorentina.

    One of the biggest sporting events of the year is the Champions League final, and this year's game is set to live up to tradition.

    Here's all you need to know about the Manchester City vs Inter Milan clash at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final:

    When and where will the Champions League final take place?

    The Champions League final between Man City and Inter will take place on June 11, 2023 at 12:30 AM IST. The mouth-watering encounter will be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

    Are tickets for the Champions League final still available?

    Tickets for the Manchester City vs Inter clash are available on Yourticketnet. Click here to take a look at which seats in the stadium are still available and the price of the tickets.

    How to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter LIVE?

    Paramount+ (sign up here) will broadcast the 2023 Champions League final live on TV and streaming in the United States. Viewers will also be able to watch the game between Man City and Inter on CBS, TUDN, Univision, fubo and ViX+.

    How to watch Manchester City vs Inter LIVE in India?

    In India, the Champions League final will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.

    Live streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

    Team News and predicted XI

    Manchester City team news

    Prior to his team's crucial Champions League final against Inter on Saturday, Guardiola is not particularly concerned about any serious injuries. The only player whose participation is uncertain is defender Kyle Walker, who sustained an injury following City's FA Cup victory against Manchester United. He is anticipated to recuperate in time for the match on Saturday. Erling Haaland, the 2022–23 Champions League's leading scorer with 12 goals, has had a productive season. He will be a starter and someone to watch in the championship.

    Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias Akanji; Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

    Inter team news

    Joaquin Correa's participation in the championship game versus Manchester City looks unlikely. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a former midfielder for Manchester United, and Milan Skriniar are anticipated to return on Saturday night. While Skriniar was named on the bench against Torino, Mkhitaryan is currently recovering from a thigh ailment but is expected to make a full recovery. The situation for Correa is less favourable as he might not be able to play because of a calf injury received during the Coppa Italia final.

    Inter predicted XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez.

    Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Head to head record

    Inter and Manchester City have only ever met in friendly matches. Both of those contests have been won by a score of 3-0. This pair will play each other for the first time in a competitive matchup on Saturday in the Champions League final.

    July 31, 2011    Inter 0-3 Man City
    July 31, 2010    Inter 3-0 Man City

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    football WATCH Karim Benzema reveals key reason behind Al-Ittihad move as ex-Real Madrid icon gets hero's welcome in Jeddah snt

    WATCH: Benzema reveals key reason behind Al-Ittihad move as ex-Real Madrid icon gets hero's welcome in Jeddah

    Football Champions League Final: 5 reasons why Inter Milan could stop Manchester City from achieving dream treble osf

    Champions League Final: 5 reasons why Inter Milan could stop Manchester City from achieving dream treble

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to poor batting by Indian top order - Talking points from Day 2 osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to Indian top order's poor show - Talking points of Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur AJR

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

    Congress govt in Karnataka to remove Class 10 book chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar

    Congress govt in Karnataka to remove Class 10 book chapter on RSS founder Hedgewar?

    Kolla Movie Review: Is Priya Prakash Varrier, Vinay Forrt's film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Kolla Movie Review: Is Priya Prakash Varrier, Vinay Forrt's film worth watching? Read THIS

    Viral Video Russian tourist killed in rare shark attack off Egypt Red Sea resort WATCH gcw

    Viral Video: Russian tourist killed in rare shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea resort (WATCH)

    Bengaluru All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details AJR

    Bengaluru: All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon