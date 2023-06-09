Champions League final, Man City vs Inter: Date, time, venue, tickets, head to head, where to watch live

Eyeing a historic treble, Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the much-awaited UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final on Saturday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Here's all you need to know about the ultimate clash.

Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the eagerly anticipated 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

To advance to the championship game, Manchester City defeated Real Madrid, the reigning champions. Pep Guardiola's men are attempting to win a historic treble this year after winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

This season, Inter finished third in Serie A, 18 points behind Napoli, the league champions. They advanced to the Champions League final by defeating AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate, and they'll be expecting to perform at their peak against Pep Guardiola's squad. The squad will also draw inspiration from their recent Copa Italian success with a win over Fiorentina.

One of the biggest sporting events of the year is the Champions League final, and this year's game is set to live up to tradition.

Here's all you need to know about the Manchester City vs Inter Milan clash at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final:

When and where will the Champions League final take place?

The Champions League final between Man City and Inter will take place on June 11, 2023 at 12:30 AM IST. The mouth-watering encounter will be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Are tickets for the Champions League final still available?

Tickets for the Manchester City vs Inter clash are available on Yourticketnet. Click here to take a look at which seats in the stadium are still available and the price of the tickets.

How to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter LIVE?

Paramount+ (sign up here) will broadcast the 2023 Champions League final live on TV and streaming in the United States. Viewers will also be able to watch the game between Man City and Inter on CBS, TUDN, Univision, fubo and ViX+.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter LIVE in India?

In India, the Champions League final will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), Sony TEN 3 HD (Hindi), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony TEN 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) TV channels in India.

Live streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2022-23 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Team News and predicted XI

Manchester City team news

Prior to his team's crucial Champions League final against Inter on Saturday, Guardiola is not particularly concerned about any serious injuries. The only player whose participation is uncertain is defender Kyle Walker, who sustained an injury following City's FA Cup victory against Manchester United. He is anticipated to recuperate in time for the match on Saturday. Erling Haaland, the 2022–23 Champions League's leading scorer with 12 goals, has had a productive season. He will be a starter and someone to watch in the championship.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias Akanji; Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Inter team news

Joaquin Correa's participation in the championship game versus Manchester City looks unlikely. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a former midfielder for Manchester United, and Milan Skriniar are anticipated to return on Saturday night. While Skriniar was named on the bench against Torino, Mkhitaryan is currently recovering from a thigh ailment but is expected to make a full recovery. The situation for Correa is less favourable as he might not be able to play because of a calf injury received during the Coppa Italia final.

Inter predicted XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Head to head record

Inter and Manchester City have only ever met in friendly matches. Both of those contests have been won by a score of 3-0. This pair will play each other for the first time in a competitive matchup on Saturday in the Champions League final.

July 31, 2011 Inter 0-3 Man City

July 31, 2010 Inter 3-0 Man City