    'Aging like wine': Real Madrid's Benzema hailed for UCL hat-trick against Chelsea

    Back-to-back Champions League hat tricks just reinforce the enduring value of Karim Benzema’s clinical finishing to Real Madrid.

    football champions league
    London, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    From his Real Madrid teammates and coach Ancelotti to legends and fans, Karim Benzema's sensational hat-trick in their 3-1 win against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday has won the Frenchman immense praise.

    The 34-year-old veteran striker produced a masterclass at Stamford Bridge as he netted twice in the first half with two perfectly-taken headers.

    The Blues' Kai Havertz reduced the deficit before the interval, but the France international punished a woeful mistake from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy in the second half to complete his treble.

    It was the sublime Benzema's second successive Champions League hat-trick after he single-handedly inspired their epic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16-second leg.

    "They're magic nights. Today we came out to win, to show we're Real Madrid. We played well from the first minute to the last. They're very important goals," the Frenchman said.

    Following this treble, Real Madrid coach compared Benzema to a fine wine that improves with age. "We had a fantastic performance upfront from Benzema. He's getting better every day like wine. We played well. It was a good night."

    "We have an advantage, but we have a lot of respect for this team who were the winners of the last Champions League," the Italian added.

    Meanwhile, Benzema's teammates, legends and fans took to social media to hail the veteran striker for his sensational performance. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Ancelotti's men are in pole position to advance to the semi-finals as they return to Madrid for the second leg on April 12. After losing to Chelsea in last season's Champions League semi-finals, Real Madrid will have the opportunity to exact revenge at the Bernabeu.

    Los Blancos won the last of their 13 Champions League titles in 2018, and, while they may not be favourites in this year's tournament, their ruthless victory in west London was a significant statement of intent from the La Liga leaders.

    With 11 goals this term, Benzema has scored more times than any other Frenchman in a single European Cup campaign, moving past Just Fontaine's 10-goal haul in 1958-59.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
