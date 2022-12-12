Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I fought for it' - Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's failed bid to win Qatar World Cup 2022

    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal was knocked out in the quarterfinal by Morocco, ending its bid to win its maiden WC title. It was also the final WC for Cristiano Ronaldo, who admitted he fought hard for it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    European giant Portugal has failed to make an impact in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Morocco knocked it out in the quarterfinal, becoming the first African nation to enter the semis. While the Navigators remain without their elusive maiden WC title, it marked the end of the WC journey for sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already made it clear before the competition that it was going to be his last. While one of the modern-day GOATs would have to finish his illustrious career without the WC title, he did admit that he tried hard for it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Sunday night, Ronaldo broke his silence on Portugal's failed bid to win its maiden WC, as he wrote on social media, "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese. I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and never gave up on that dream," added Ronaldo.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Sadly, yesterday, the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I want you all to know that much has been said, written, and speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed, not for a moment. I was always fighting for the objective of all and would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country," Ronaldo continued.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - After Al Rihla, FIFA to introduce Al Hilm as official match ball for semis

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted...Now, it's hoping that the weather will be a good advisor and allow each one to conclude," concluded Ronaldo. Earlier, during the event, he became the first man to score in five differed WCs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Navi Mumbai/2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Thrilling Super Over allows India Women to hand Australia first loss of 2022

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is The Bloodline demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here is what fans feel-ayh

    WWE: Is The Bloodline's demise beginning next Friday on SmackDown? Here's what fans feel

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Shikhar Dhawan future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender-ayh

    Shikhar Dhawan's future under scanner following emergence of Ishan Kishan as a strong ODI contender

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31499 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab the offer gcw

    Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,499 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the offer

    Modi ki hatya jibe lands Congress leader in controversy He says viral video taken out of context

    'Modi ki hatya' jibe lands Congressman Raja Pateria in controversy; he says viral video taken out of context

    BEST to begin premium bus services between Thane-BKC from December 12; check travel cost, other details - adt

    BEST to begin premium bus services between Thane-BKC from December 12; check travel cost, other details

    Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now vma

    Pathaan: The much-awaited song 'Besharam Rang' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters ensure 5th straight win, edges past Bengaluru FC 3-2

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon