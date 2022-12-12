'I fought for it' - Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's failed bid to win Qatar World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup 2022: Portugal was knocked out in the quarterfinal by Morocco, ending its bid to win its maiden WC title. It was also the final WC for Cristiano Ronaldo, who admitted he fought hard for it.

European giant Portugal has failed to make an impact in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Morocco knocked it out in the quarterfinal, becoming the first African nation to enter the semis. While the Navigators remain without their elusive maiden WC title, it marked the end of the WC journey for sensational Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who had already made it clear before the competition that it was going to be his last. While one of the modern-day GOATs would have to finish his illustrious career without the WC title, he did admit that he tried hard for it.

On Sunday night, Ronaldo broke his silence on Portugal's failed bid to win its maiden WC, as he wrote on social media, "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese. I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and never gave up on that dream," added Ronaldo.

"Sadly, yesterday, the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I want you all to know that much has been said, written, and speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed, not for a moment. I was always fighting for the objective of all and would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country," Ronaldo continued. ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - After Al Rihla, FIFA to introduce Al Hilm as official match ball for semis

