'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

After being eliminated from the Qatar World Cup 2022, Portugal is preparing to part ways with head coach Fernando Santos, and AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho could replace him. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Roma Press) reports that the Portuguese Football Federation would even let Mourinho lead both the club and the nation. According to reports, the special one is likewise attracted to the idea.

Portugal lost to Morocco 1-0, which resulted in their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Despite having a team full of elite athletes, Portugal fell short of expectations. They lost against South Korea and performed poorly against Ghana but still advanced from their group.

They defeated Switzerland 6-1, though, to secure a spot in the round of eight. At the competition, it was their best and most unified performance. After that, Morocco sent them packing home and became the first African nation to seal a semi-finals berth.

Mourinho cheered on Morocco as they defeated his country and gave them credit for their efforts. "The coach organised the team very well, starting with 4-3-3. He was able to change during the game to 5-4-1. The coach saw the danger. He saw Portugal accumulating many players in finishing areas, and he found a way to control the game. They have players, a coach, and an incredible spirit," Mourinho tweeted.

Portugal, like several other nations, wants to fire their head coach. After 18 years of Mourinho leaving FC Porto to coach Chelsea, they are now trying to get him back to Portugal.

If he accepts, it will be the 59-year-first old's position with a national squad. Mourinho hasn't declined the offer, but it's uncertain whether he will accept it.

Roma might also be willing to let him leave or work with the national team. Few managers have held both club and national leadership positions. Sir Alex Ferguson, Guus Hiddink, Fatih Terim, Leonid Slutsky, and Rinus Michels are among the few managers who simultaneously coached a club and country.

Rui Jorge, the current manager of Portugal's national under-21 squad, is another candidate for the position of head coach of Portugal.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho fans took to Twitter to express their joy, with some users stating it's time for the Euro 2024. However, some believed the AS Roma manager should have been roped in for the top job before the Qatar World Cup 2022.

