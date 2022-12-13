'3 aspects of reality...': Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to announce his next club after leaving Manchester United, has shared a cryptic message on Instagram just two days after Portugal's shock elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Just two days after Portugal's unexpected World Cup 2022 exit, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, leaving fans of the 37-year-old legend guessing.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was introduced halfway through Portugal's defeat against Morocco after starting the game on the bench due to his lack of favour with national coach Fernando Santos.

The former Manchester United icon has since disclosed his "three aspects of reality" in a post on Monday night, with his domestic career still in limbo. Ronaldo shared a picture on Instagram that detailed his 'three aspects of reality' as 'pain, uncertainty and constant work'.

The photograph is from Jonah Hill's Stutz, a recent Netflix documentary. It centres on American life-improving psychotherapist Phil Stutz.

The star forward had written a lengthy letter to his supporters on the same platform the day before, speaking of his loyalty to Portugal.

After claims that Ronaldo was willing to leave the national team camp during the World Cup, there were doubts about his dedication. Ronaldo persisted despite his team losing in the quarterfinals, though. Goncalo Ramos, a budding star for Benfica, ultimately beat him out for the starting position.

Ronaldo, who left Manchester United in the middle of the World Cup, has yet to reveal which domestic club he will play next.

At Old Trafford, the 37-year-contract old's was terminated by mutual consent after his shocking interview with Piers Morgan.

After his team's shocking loss, Portugal forward was seen crying as he made his way down the tunnel. The Qatar World Cup 2022 will likely be Ronaldo's last appearance at football's grandest stage.

CR7 fans took to social media platforms to ponder over Ronaldo's cryptic message. "Ronaldo got the quote from a Netflix film called Stutz. In the movie Hill and his therapist have candid discussions of MENTAL HEALTH and the progressively worsening anxiety attacks related to movie promotion THAT HAVE TURNED HIS DREAM JOB INTO A NIGHTMARE," noted one keen observer. Meanwhile, other fans raised concern, with most hoping that Ronaldo is okay.

Heres' a look at some of the reactions to the Portuguese talisman's cryptic message: