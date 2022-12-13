Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '3 aspects of reality...': Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to announce his next club after leaving Manchester United, has shared a cryptic message on Instagram just two days after Portugal's shock elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    football 3 aspects of reality... Cristiano Ronaldo's cryptic message after Portugal's World Cup 2022 exit leaves fans worried snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 7:42 PM IST

    Just two days after Portugal's unexpected World Cup 2022 exit, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, leaving fans of the 37-year-old legend guessing.

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was introduced halfway through Portugal's defeat against Morocco after starting the game on the bench due to his lack of favour with national coach Fernando Santos.

    Also read: 'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    The former Manchester United icon has since disclosed his "three aspects of reality" in a post on Monday night, with his domestic career still in limbo. Ronaldo shared a picture on Instagram that detailed his 'three aspects of reality' as 'pain, uncertainty and constant work'.

    The photograph is from Jonah Hill's Stutz, a recent Netflix documentary. It centres on American life-improving psychotherapist Phil Stutz.

    The star forward had written a lengthy letter to his supporters on the same platform the day before, speaking of his loyalty to Portugal.

    After claims that Ronaldo was willing to leave the national team camp during the World Cup, there were doubts about his dedication. Ronaldo persisted despite his team losing in the quarterfinals, though. Goncalo Ramos, a budding star for Benfica, ultimately beat him out for the starting position.

    Ronaldo, who left Manchester United in the middle of the World Cup, has yet to reveal which domestic club he will play next.

    At Old Trafford, the 37-year-contract old's was terminated by mutual consent after his shocking interview with Piers Morgan.

    After his team's shocking loss, Portugal forward was seen crying as he made his way down the tunnel. The Qatar World Cup 2022 will likely be Ronaldo's last appearance at football's grandest stage.

    Also read: 'I fought for it' - Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's failed bid to win Qatar World Cup 2022

    CR7 fans took to social media platforms to ponder over Ronaldo's cryptic message. "Ronaldo got the quote from a Netflix film called Stutz. In the movie Hill and his therapist have candid discussions of MENTAL HEALTH and the progressively worsening anxiety attacks related to movie promotion THAT HAVE TURNED HIS DREAM JOB INTO A NIGHTMARE," noted one keen observer. Meanwhile, other fans raised concern, with most hoping that Ronaldo is okay.

    Heres' a look at some of the reactions to the Portuguese talisman's cryptic message:

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 7:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23: If we do not back and value Babar Azam, who will value him? - Shahid Afridi-ayh

    'If we don't back and value Babar Azam, who will value him?" - Shahid Afridi

    football Euro 2024 here we come Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Jose Mourinho next head coach snt

    'Euro 2024, here we come': Meme fest explodes as Portugal consider making Mourinho next head coach

    football Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll semi-finals prediction drives Messi supporters nuts snt

    Argentina vs Croatia: Qatar World Cup's 'hottest fan' Ivana Knoll's prediction drives Messi supporters nuts!

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli presents inside tour of his restaurant at Kishore Kumar's bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna (WATCH)

    football 300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money snt

    300 billion dollars spent in 12 years... Has Qatar World Cup 2022 been a colossal waste of money?

    Recent Stories

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here - adt

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 revised schedule out; check new dates here

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23: If we do not back and value Babar Azam, who will value him? - Shahid Afridi-ayh

    'If we don't back and value Babar Azam, who will value him?" - Shahid Afridi

    Cant even touch Modi ji Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for Kill PM remark AJR

    'Can't even touch Modi ji': Former BJP MLA Raja Singh slams Congress leader for 'Kill PM' remark

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    BLR Metaport: Travellers can now experience Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 in Metaverse; check details

    football france vs morocco who is the fastest player at qatar world cup 2022 hint its not kylian mbappe snt

    Who is the fastest player at Qatar World Cup 2022? Hint: It's not Kylian Mbappe!

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon