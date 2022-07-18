Bayern Munich eyeing Harry Kane as Lewandowski's replacement? CEO Oliver Kahn responds

Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski is on the verge of completing a 50 million-euros move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich's CEO Oliver Kahn talks about possibility of Harry Kane replacing the Polish superstar.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich's CEO, claims that the Bundesliga giants view sensational England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as the 'dream' replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

After eight excellent seasons with Bayern, the Polish superstar stated a desire to leave the Germain club and is close to finalising a 50 million-euro transfer to Barcelona.

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in just 375 appearances for Bayern Munich, finishing as the Bundesliga's leading scorer in five consecutive campaigns.

The 33-year-old's transfer to Camp Nou will leave a significant void in the Bavarians' forward line, one which CEO Oliver Kahn believes Harry Kane could fill in the future.

Bayern Munich has been linked with a potential move for Kane next summer, and the German hailed the 28-year-old as a 'top striker' and hinted at a potential future move for the Tottenham forward.

"He is under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future," Kahn told Bild.

"Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. So let's see what else happens," Kahn added.

Although Manchester City showed interest in Kane last summer, he stayed in north London because of his contract, which runs through 2024.

The England captain has scored 248 goals since coming through the club's academy ranks, 18 goals short of the all-time club record held by Jimmy Greaves.

Bayern Munich has already moved to strengthen their attacking options with the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, while the club are closing in on a deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. But will the Bundesliga giants make a move to bring Kane onboard next summer? Only time will tell.