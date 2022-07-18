Time to win titles: Robert Lewandowski's first words in Barcelona colours

Already wearing Barcelona’s colors, Robert Lewandowski joined the squad in Miami on Sunday ahead of his medical and the signing of his contract with the Catalan club.

Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter

Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski has already donned Barcelona's colours as the former Bayern Munich star joined Xavi Hernandez's squad in Miami on Sunday ahead of his medical and contract signing with the Catalan club. The Pole's presence in the United States came after the La Liga giants reached an agreement with the Bavarians on Saturday to acquire the 33-year-old in a deal expected to reach nearly 50 million euros.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lewandowski, who was voted as FIFA's Best Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, has moved to Camp Nou to boost a Barcelona team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of the legendary striker Lionel Messi.

Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter

"Finally, I am here. I am very happy to have joined FC Barcelona. The last few days were very long, but in the end, the deal is done, so now I can focus on the new chapter of my life, a new challenge. Always I am the guy who wants to win, not only the game but also the titles. So I hope that from the beginning we start with winning and go for the titles during this season and in the end of the season as well." Lewandowski said from Miami in a video released by Barcelona ahead of its US tour.

Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter

"I always wanted to play in La Liga. I wanted to play for the big club. This is my next step, and this is the opportunity I had. Also, for my private life, it's a new challenge, a new life. I know that in Barca, it's time to be back on track, and that's why I am here to help Barcelona to be on the top and to win as many titles as possible," the Polish striker added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I was speaking with Xavi (Hernandez). From the beginning, I know his mind. His idea is strictly going in a good way. Going with this idea was easy for me to decide to come to Barcelona because I know that I am the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and that is possible with Xavi. He knows exactly how he should coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player, and now he is a very good coach. He has an amazing future, and I want to be part of this as well," Lewandowski remarked.

Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter

"For me, it's goals. It gives me a high. I always want to win, not only the game but also the titles. We have so many good players with amazing quality, and we can go very high, very up. Looking forward together, and we know that with this team, you can achieve a lot in this season, and I am sure it's going to be like that," the former Bayern Munich legend concluded.

Image Credit: Barcelona Twitter