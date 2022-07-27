Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi to Barcelona in 2023? La Liga giants determined to mend 'broken' ties with PSG star

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Lionel Messi’s current contract with PSG expires at the end of next season. It should pave the way for Barcelona to sign him for free, although the Argentine can expect a lot more lucrative offers from other clubs across the world.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This week, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star striker Lionel Messi has dominated the news, thanks to a shocking rumour that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is pushing for the Argentine superstar's comeback to Camp Nou. Although the Spaniard stated that while it would be "difficult" at this time to bring the Argentine superstar to the Catalan club, he did not completely rule out the 35-year-old's return in the future.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Xavi breaks his silence on PSG star's future

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reports suggest that even Barcelona's board is willing to help and might take necessary action to bring Messi next summer. The La Liga giants have all the reasons to bring the iconic striker, with the club focusing on rebuilding its financial strength.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Messi's return to Camp Nou could be a complicated operation. The club and the attacker currently do not get along, according to Adria Albets, especially after his unexpected departure last year. Regardless, Barcelona is reportedly determined to get past the disagreements and renew the relationship with the Argentina international in an attempt to re-sign him in 2023.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 champions PSG expires after the upcoming campaign. Although the prolific striker can anticipate far more lucrative offers from other clubs worldwide, it ought to make it possible for Barcelona to sign him at no cost.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Inter Miami is one of the teams vying to sign the star player for the upcoming season, but Barcelona is still convinced that the player would follow his heart rather than his wallet. Although Albets argues that Xavi is also crucial to the outcome of this transfer drama, the Catalans currently place a great value on Messi. The Barça boss and Argentine talisman get along well, and their combined efforts may enable the team to entice Messi's return to Camp Nou next season.

    Also read: Rebooting Champions League dream: Will hiring a psychologist help PSG banish Real Madrid horror?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United-ayh

    Christian Eriksen credits Erik ten Hag for playing influential role in joining Manchester United

    football Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona Ousmane Dembele emulates 'night night' celebration snt

    Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona's Dembele emulates 'Night Night' celebration

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next Future Tour Program FTP-ayh

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI preview: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high

    CWG Comnmonwealth Games 2022: I can relate my career to Avial - Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh-ayh

    CWG 2022: 'I can relate my career to Avial' - Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

    Recent Stories

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years here s why he took the pledge gcw

    Bihar man did not bathe for 22 years, here's why he took the pledge

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP? RBA

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP?

    It is time to train, let us go - Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks-ayh

    'It's time to train, let's go' - Ronaldo to Man United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon