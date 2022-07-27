Messi to Barcelona in 2023? La Liga giants determined to mend 'broken' ties with PSG star

Lionel Messi’s current contract with PSG expires at the end of next season. It should pave the way for Barcelona to sign him for free, although the Argentine can expect a lot more lucrative offers from other clubs across the world.

This week, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star striker Lionel Messi has dominated the news, thanks to a shocking rumour that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is pushing for the Argentine superstar's comeback to Camp Nou. Although the Spaniard stated that while it would be "difficult" at this time to bring the Argentine superstar to the Catalan club, he did not completely rule out the 35-year-old's return in the future. Also read: Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? Xavi breaks his silence on PSG star's future

Reports suggest that even Barcelona's board is willing to help and might take necessary action to bring Messi next summer. The La Liga giants have all the reasons to bring the iconic striker, with the club focusing on rebuilding its financial strength.

However, Messi's return to Camp Nou could be a complicated operation. The club and the attacker currently do not get along, according to Adria Albets, especially after his unexpected departure last year. Regardless, Barcelona is reportedly determined to get past the disagreements and renew the relationship with the Argentina international in an attempt to re-sign him in 2023. Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 champions PSG expires after the upcoming campaign. Although the prolific striker can anticipate far more lucrative offers from other clubs worldwide, it ought to make it possible for Barcelona to sign him at no cost.

