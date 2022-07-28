Ronaldo reiterates desire to leave Manchester United; Chelsea U-turn only option left?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his way back to England this week, is reportedly determined to leave Manchester United, even as talks with manager Erik ten Hag and club CEO Richard Arnold continue. The Portuguese talisman's camp made it known in June that he wanted to leave Old Trafford after United missed the Champions League qualification last season. Reports suggest that the 37-year-old's position has not changed despite face-to-face discussions.

    Ronaldo visited the Carrington training ground for the first time since the end of the last campaign this past week. The club gave the Portuguese superstar permission to take some time off, so he could not join the team on their tour of Thailand and Australia due to 'family reasons'. Since the former Real Madrid and Juventus star made his initial choice, the Red Devils have made it clear to him that they do not want to lose him and that Ten Hag has big plans for him.

    While retaining their exit strategy, Ronaldo's trusted agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have presented Manchester United with several possibilities during the meeting on Tuesday that would aid in a potential transfer. The pitch for a loan included the five-time Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to extend his current contract, which runs until 2023, by another year. However, United has the option to do so after Ronaldo signed the deal last summer.

    The possibility of cancelling the remaining year of Ronaldo's deal was also pitched by his super-agent, allowing the Portugal international the freedom to choose his next club. Although there is over a month left in the transfer summer window, Mendes and the prolific striker are confident that a deal will come through. However, the question arises - which club is willing to sign the 37-year-old legend?

    Ronaldo's transfer to Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid has been discussed openly by representatives of both clubs, thereby ruling out any transfers at this time. Chelsea withdrew its initial interest in the star after manager Thomas Tuchel decided against it. Despite Chelsea's lack of a centre forward, Todd Boehly, a co-owner of the Blues, is reportedly still monitoring the situation.

    According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, "Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes reiterated with Erik ten Hag that he would like to leave the club. Mendes will continue to push for Ronaldo to join the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, despite both clubs turning him down publicly and privately."

    "No clubs in Italy have made contact with Ronaldo so far. Chelsea have gone quiet after Thomas Tuchel rejected the opportunity to sign him. You wonder if they might look at that again… The signals from Ronaldo are clear – he wants a move to a European club, I think a move to the MLS or Middle East can only be an emergency solution," Romano added in an exclusive column for caughtoffside.com.

    After rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Ronaldo has decided against leaving Europe. He has also informed interested MLS teams that this summer is not the appropriate moment for him. While it's unlikely that the legendary striker will be fit to play after missing most of United's preseason, it's understood he won't object to playing under Ten Hag as long as he remains a Red Devils player. The Premier League season is scheduled to start for United on August 7 at home against Brighton.

