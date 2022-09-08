After Thomas Tuchel, is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield under threat?

Liverpool's 4-1 loss to Napoli in their Champions League clash on Wednesday has sparked a serious debate amongst football pundits and fans, with many questioning if the end of the Jurgen Klopp era is nearing.

Liverpool suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat to Napoli in their Champions League clash on Wednesday, sparking a massive debate among football pundits and fans if manager Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield is nearing its end. The Merseyside team have not had the best start to their 2022-23 campaign, with Bournemouth's 9-0 thrashing as the exception.

On Wednesday, Chelsea sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following the Blues' 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb, with reports stating that the German's reign at Stamford Bridge was under threat given the team's dismal show in the Premier League so far. Now, the football community is discussing if his compatriot and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lost his Midas touch, possibly leading to the end of an era.

Last season, Liverpool clinched the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, beating Chelsea in both the grand finales. The Reds missed their chance to bag Premier League glory by one point and were defeated by Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League final. In the end, Liverpool supporters were pleased with the team's performance. However, the team appears to be struggling in the ongoing season, forcing football enthusiasts to wonder if it is time for a change in the Anfield dressing room, similar to Chelsea.

Following Liverpool's loss to Napoli, one of the team's biggest critics and club legend Jamie Carragher tore into the Reds and Klopp for the shocking performance.

"The problem tonight is not the game," Carragher said on CBS.

"Forget about this game. For me, the big concern is wondering if this will continue for the season or if we are at the end of a cycle. Are we looking at a massive physical decline in the way we've been playing and the intensity of the last five or six years?" Carragher added.

"If they keep playing like that, they are going to have a big problem in the Premier League and for their qualification for the next round of the Champions League... That's suicidal football. Liverpool are no longer one of the best teams in the Premier League and in Europe. That means they will defend more, their defensive shortcomings will be more noticeable and we will see less of them on the ball," the former Liverpool legend concluded.

Former Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate echoed Carragher's sentiments, stating that Liverpool "lacked energy."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand labelled the performance as "embarrassing". At the same time, Michael Owen stated that his former team could be in for a very long season, with several Reds fans believing that their collapse has been in the making for some time.

Despite these sharp criticisms, Klopp insists that he is not worried about his job security despite Liverpool's recent struggles. When asked if he's concerned about getting the sack, Klopp replied: "Not really. Our owners are rather calm and expect me to sort the situation and not think someone else will."

Currently, Klopp is in his seventh season at Anfield, the longest tenure he has ever had at a single club. The German lasted seven years in his first managerial job at Mainz, being relegated from the Bundesliga in his penultimate campaign and failing to win promotion in his final year. He spent seven years at Borussia Dortmund as well. During that time, he won two Bundesliga championships and advanced to the Champions League final. However, in his final season, BVB strangely imploded, spending several weeks at the bottom of the standings before eventually finishing seventh.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans have expressed their views on whether Klopp should face a similar fate as Tuchel. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: