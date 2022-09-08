Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harry Potter fans go berserk after 'wizard' Graham Potter 'verbally agrees' to become Chelsea's new manager

    According to reports, Graham Potter has verbally agreed to become the new Chelsea head coach, and the Brighton boss will join the Blues in the coming days.

    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    A day after Chelsea unceremoniously sacked Thomas Tuchel, reports have suggested that Graham Potter has 'verbally agreed' to become the west London club's new head coach.

    According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, "Graham Potter will be appointed as new Chelsea manager, as expected. Agreement in place, contracts now being prepared as the proposal has been accepted. Here we go."

    "#CFC Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours," Romano added.

    "Been told Todd Boehly was already well informed on Graham Potter, his ideas, concepts and methods when he decided to sign Cucurella from Brighton this summer 🔵💭 #CFC. Many managers have been offered to CFC but Potter, only priority," Fabrizio Romano added in a subsequent tweet.

    Following Tuchel's sacking a day after Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League clash, the Brighton boss was made the immediate favourite to succeed the German at Stamford Bridge.

    After leading Brighton to its best-ever Premier League finish of ninth last season, the 47-year-old has gained admirers for his work at the Amex Stadium. With 13 points from their first six games of the current Premier League season, the Seagulls are currently fourth, and Potter's adaptable strategies have won over South Coast fans. After stints in control of Swansea City and Swedish club Ostersund FK, he has been in charge of the Seagulls since 2019.

    Chelsea travels to Fulham on Saturday for their next Premier League game before hosting RB Salzburg in the Champions League next Wednesday. All eyes will be on Potter and how his equation with the team flourishes.

    Meanwhile, the news has driven fans of the famous JK Rowling's Harry Potter series berserk, with several equating the imminent Chelsea manager's future with different theories of the fantasy wizarding world. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

