51 goals & counting! Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in World Cup 2022 clash against Australia

Olivier Giroud scored his 50th and 51st international goal for France during the defending champions' 4-1 win against Australia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 opener on Tuesday. With this brace, the 36-year-old striker equalled Thierry Henry as the country's top goal scorer.

Olivier Giroud, France's star striker, equalled legendary compatriot Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals for his country after scoring twice against Australia in their Qatar World Cup 2022 Group D opener on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old headed in a Kylian Mbappe cross in the 71st minute to make the score 4-1 after the defending champions went ahead 2-1 with a tap-in after 32 minutes.

Drafted into the team to play his 115th international after an injury ruled Karim Benzema out, the AC Milan star equalled the record set by the iconic Arsenal player in his 123-match international career from 1997 to 2010.

Also read: Giroud's brace to magical Mbappe - 8 breathtaking moments from France's World Cup 2022 win over Australia

French football fans took to Twitter to express their joy, with most users convinced that the former Arsenal striker will break Henry's record in the upcoming World Cup games. Some fans also believe Giroud is the most underrated player in the sport.

One fan remarked, "Giroud is one of the most underrated players of the last decade. Keeps on producing and plays a role where you always have an option if your gameplay doesn't work."

Another fan noted, "Can't help but be happy for Giroud, even if he's constantly reminding Arsenal they let him go way too early," while a third simply said, "Gunners connect."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on the micro-blogging site: