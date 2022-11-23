Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Giroud's brace to magical Mbappe - 8 breathtaking moments from France's World Cup 2022 win over Australia

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 2:33 AM IST

    Defending champions France registered a convincing 4-1 win in their opening Group D clash against Australia at the Qatar World Cup 2022. From Giroud's brace to Mbappe's sensational gameplay, here's a look at the 8 most breathtaking moments from the game at Al Janoub Stadium.

    Defending champions France kickstarted their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign against Australia in front of a packed Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday. All eyes were on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe, who came into the showpiece event in sublime form. And the 23-year-old sensation delivered, along with Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot, to seal Les Bleus' 4-1 win over Australia in their Group D clash.

    Here's a look at the 8 most breathtaking moments from France's sensational win:

    Craig Goodwin fired Australia to a sensational start in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 clash against France with a goal in the 9th minute of the game. Aussies rejoiced in the stadium, with some football enthusiasts wondering if another upset was in the making after Argentina's shocking 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia earlier today.

    The Australians' joy did not last long. France star Adrien Rabiot equalised for the defending champions in the 27th minute. It probably wasn't in the plan for Les Bleus to score with a set-piece header, but Hernandez delivered superbly and Rabiot took a chance. 

    Three minutes later, Olivier Giroud scored his 50th goal for France as he fired the defending champions into the lead against the Australians. When the Socceroos attempted to play out from the back, Rabiot picked Atkinson's pocket and flicked the ball across the goal face for the French legend to tap for an open goal.

    In the 38th minute of the clash, Kylian Mbappe missed an opportunity to score for the defending champions. The PSG star had the time and space to pick out the onrushing Ousmane Dembele on the penalty spot, but his effort skewed over.

    Australia had a chance to equalise just before the first half ended. In the 46th minute of the game, a rare attack developed down the left side; Goodwin lofted a cross over, and Irvine skillfully climbed at the far post, but his header hit the goal post.

    France came all guns blazing in the second half, with Lucas Hernandez lofting a cross that Giroud acrobatically volleys wide. The defending champions' fans were mesmerised by the effort from the AC Milan star, who became the oldest player to score his country in World Cups today.

    Australia struggled to clear their lines as France attacked in a stellar display of football. In the 68th minute of the game, Dembele stood up a tempting cross from the right, and Mbappe got between the two central defenders to head home Les Bleus' third goal of the night.

    Two minutes later, Giroud scored France's fourth goal against Australia from a sensation left-footed cross from Mbappe. With this 51st international goal, the French superstar equalled the legendary Thierry Henry as the country's record goalscorer.

