At 40, a goalkeeper single-handedly stopped European champions Spain in their tracks, becoming a legend overnight. This is the story of Vozinha, the man who went from 3,000 to 1.7 million Instagram followers in just one night.

NEW YORK: Imagine this: you're a regular goalkeeper with just 3,000 followers on Instagram. But by the time one football match ends, you have 1.7 million fans. That's exactly what happened to Vozinha. Today, if you type just 'V' into Google, his name is the first one that pops up.

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At 40 years old, this man stood like a wall, using both his hands to stop every attack from the European champions, Spain. He literally wrote his name into the history books. So, who is he? He's the man who stood tall against Spain's mighty team. The one who saved every ball that came to hurt his team's chances. The one who guarded the big dreams of a small country.

Until now, he was a complete unknown in mainstream football. Today, he's the new hero of the football world. Everyone is searching for this warrior who made billionaire strikers from the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga look helpless. His name: Vozinha.

A Late Bloomer Who Made History

Vozinha, the 40-year-old who plays for the Portuguese second-division club Chaves, has not had an easy career. Believe it or not, he wasn't even a professional footballer until he turned 25. From that point, to build a wall of history against a giant team like Spain on the World Cup's biggest stage is just incredible.



An Unbreakable Record

Since 2018, no other goalkeeper in the World Cup has saved so many shots from inside the box in a single match. This 40-year-old has now walked into a rare list of goalkeepers from the last three World Cups who have kept a 'clean sheet' (not letting in a single goal) despite facing more than seven on-target shots.

Cape Verde's Tears of Joy

The small nation of Cape Verde was playing in its first-ever World Cup. When they held the former world champions Spain to a draw and shared points, it brought tears of joy to the 40-year-old Vozinha. The shores of that tiny island nation in the Atlantic Ocean are now buzzing with celebrations. An entire country is hailing their guardian angel who made the impossible, possible.