Iran’s Mohammad Mohebbi celebrated a goal with a gun‑shooting gesture aimed at USA fans in Los Angeles. The act, amid ongoing tensions and recent shootings in America, triggered outrage and controversy during the FIFA World Cup.

Iran’s World Cup campaign in Los Angeles was overshadowed by controversy when forward Mohammad Mohebbi celebrated a goal with a gun‑shooting gesture directed toward the USA crowd. The incident immediately drew criticism, given the backdrop of ongoing tensions between the two nations and America’s recent struggles with gun violence.

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The match itself saw Iran twice come from behind to deny New Zealand a first‑ever World Cup victory. Motherwell striker Elijah Just opened the scoring with a half volley after Chris Wood’s clever hold‑up play. Iran responded after the first hydration break, when Ramin Rezaeian flicked the ball past Max Crocombe to level the score.

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Iran’s Equalisers

Before the equaliser, Mehdi Taremi had struck the post with a powerful effort from distance. Iran briefly thought they had taken the lead, only for a goal to be ruled out for offside. New Zealand regained momentum in the second half, with Just combining again with Wood to loft the ball over Alireza Beiranvand for his second of the night.

Iran refused to fold, and Mohebbi guided Rezaeian’s cross in off the post to make it 2-2. His celebration, however, quickly became the focal point of the evening.

Gesture Sparks Outrage

Videos of Mohebbi’s gun‑shooting gesture spread rapidly online, with many condemning the act as insensitive and provocative. Critics pointed to America’s recent spate of shootings and the political tensions between Washington and Tehran as reasons the celebration struck a nerve.

The controversy has now overshadowed the result, leaving Group G finely balanced with all four teams - Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand, sitting on one point after their opening matches.