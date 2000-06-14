The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first expanded edition featuring 48 teams, co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Played across 16 cities, it introduces debutants, returning nations, and heavyweights. The group stage features 12 groups with diverse global representation and packed fixtures across continents.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition expanded from 32 to 48 teams and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 cities. The opening match takes place on June 11, and the competition features a dramatically expanded field, bringing in debutants, returning nations, and global heavyweights.
Group A
Mexico
Mexico automatically qualified as co-hosts and will open the tournament against South Africa at Estadio Azteca, repeating the symbolic 2010 World Cup opener pairing. Coach Javier Aguirre relies on a blend of youth and experience, including Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez, veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (set for a record sixth World Cup alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi), and 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, the tournament’s youngest player. Mexico’s best-ever finish remains the quarter-finals.
South Africa
South Africa returns for the first time since 2010, qualifying after defeating Rwanda 3–0 despite a three-point deduction earlier in qualifying. This is their fourth World Cup appearance, still seeking a knockout-stage finish. Relebohile Mofokeng is a key player.
South Korea
South Korea qualified for their 11th straight World Cup since 1986. Their best finish was fourth place in 2002. Key players include Kang-in Lee and Heung-min Son.
Czech Republic
The Czech Republic qualified via penalty shootout wins over Ireland and Denmark in playoffs. Their best historical runs came as Czechoslovakia (two runner-up finishes). Key players include Patrik Schick, Tomáš Souček, and Pavel Šulc.
Group A Fixtures
- Mexico vs South Africa — June 11, 1900 GMT
- South Korea vs Czech Republic — June 12, 0200 GMT
- Czech Republic vs South Africa — June 18, 1600 GMT
- Mexico vs South Korea — June 19, 0100 GMT
- Czech Republic vs Mexico — June 25, 0100 GMT
- South Africa vs South Korea — June 25, 0100 GMT
Group B
Canada
Canada qualified as hosts. This is their third World Cup appearance (1986, 2022, 2026). Led by Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, they aim for their first-ever World Cup win. Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia qualified after defeating Italy on penalties. Edin Džeko (40) remains their all-time top scorer. Sead Kolašinac also features.
Qatar
Qatar returns after their 2022 debut, now qualifying properly for the first time. Coach Julen Lopetegui leads a rebuilt squad with Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali.
Switzerland
Switzerland topped their group to reach a sixth consecutive World Cup. Led by Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, and Breel Embolo.
Group B Fixtures
- Canada vs Bosnia — June 12, 1900 GMT
- Qatar vs Switzerland — June 13, 1900 GMT
- Switzerland vs Bosnia — June 18, 1900 GMT
- Canada vs Qatar — June 18, 2200 GMT
- Switzerland vs Canada — June 24, 1900 GMT
- Bosnia vs Qatar — June 24, 1900 GMT
Group C
Brazil
Brazil, five-time champions, remain the most successful World Cup nation. Despite past dominance, their last title is nearly 25 years ago. Vinícius Jr and Raphinha lead the attack under Carlo Ancelotti. Morocco Morocco qualified with a perfect record and were 2022 semi-finalists. Led by Achraf Hakimi.
Haiti
Haiti return for the first time since 1974, entering as underdogs. Coach Sébastien Migné has faced travel restrictions, while Duckens Nazon is their key forward.
Scotland
Scotland return to their first World Cup this century. Key players include Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay.
Group C Fixtures
- Brazil vs Morocco — June 13, 2200 GMT
- Haiti vs Scotland — June 14, 0100 GMT
- Scotland vs Morocco — June 19, 2200 GMT
- Brazil vs Haiti — June 19, 0030 GMT
- Scotland vs Brazil — June 24, 2200 GMT
- Morocco vs Haiti — June 24, 2200 GMT
Group D
United States
USA co-host and automatic qualifier. Christian Pulisic leads the squad. Paraguay Paraguay qualified after a strong unbeaten run. Coach Gustavo Alfaro has revived their competitive mentality.
Australia
Australia reached knockout rounds in 2022 and aim to repeat the feat.
Turkey
Turkey return after 24 years. Key players include Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Arda Güler.
Group D Fixtures
- USA vs Paraguay — June 13, 0100 GMT
- Australia vs Turkey — June 14, 0400 GMT
- USA vs Australia — June 19, 1900 GMT
- Turkey vs Paraguay — June 20, 0300 GMT
- Turkey vs USA — June 26, 0200 GMT
- Paraguay vs Australia — June 26, 0200 GMT
Group E
Germany
Germany qualified strongly under Julian Nagelsmann. Manuel Neuer returns at 40. Key players: Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala.
Curaçao
Smallest nation ever to qualify (population ~150,000), coached by Dick Advocaat.
Ecuador
Strong defensive record, beat top South American sides in qualifiers.
Cote d'Ivoire
Unbeaten African qualifiers, eight wins, two draws.
Group E Fixtures
- Germany vs Curaçao — June 14, 1700 GMT
- Ivory Coast vs Ecuador — June 14, 2300 GMT
- Germany vs Ivory Coast — June 20, 2000 GMT
- Ecuador vs Curaçao — June 21, 0000 GMT
- Curaçao vs Ivory Coast — June 25, 2000 GMT
- Ecuador vs Germany — June 25, 2000 GMT
Group F
Netherlands — Experienced European side led by Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay.
Japan — Fast-rising Asian team with strong discipline and players like Takefusa Kubo.
Sweden — Qualified through dramatic playoffs, led by Viktor Gyökeres.
Tunisia — Strong defensive African team with Hannibal Mejbri in midfield
Fixtures
- Netherlands vs Japan — June 14, 2000 GMT
- Sweden vs Tunisia — June 15, 0200 GMT
- Netherlands vs Sweden — June 20, 1700 GMT
- Tunisia vs Japan — June 21, 0400 GMT
- Japan vs Sweden — June 25, 2300 GMT
- Tunisia vs Netherlands — June 25, 2300 GMT
Group G
Iran — Regular qualifiers led by Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
New Zealand — Oceania champions returning after 16 years.
Belgium — Golden generation led by Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.
Egypt — African giants led by Mohamed Salah, seeking their first major World Cup breakthrough.
Fixtures
- Belgium vs Egypt — June 15, 1900 GMT
- Iran vs New Zealand — June 16, 0100 GMT
- Belgium vs Iran — June 21, 1900 GMT
- New Zealand vs Egypt — June 22, 0100 GMT
- Egypt vs Iran — June 27, 0300 GMT
- New Zealand vs Belgium — June 27, 0300 GMT
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Group H
Spain — European champions and tournament favourites with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.
Cape Verde — Historic debutants, one of the tournament’s biggest underdog stories.
Saudi Arabia — Experienced Asian side known for their shock win over Argentina in 2022.
Uruguay — Two-time champions with a strong modern core including Valverde and Darwin Núñez.
Fixtures
- Spain vs Cape Verde — June 15, 1600 GMT
- Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay — June 15, 2200 GMT
- Spain vs Saudi Arabia — June 21, 1600 GMT
- Uruguay vs Cape Verde — June 21, 2200 GMT
- Uruguay vs Spain — June 27, 0000 GMT
- Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia — June 27, 0000 GMT
Group I
France — World champions in 1998 and 2018, led by Mbappé in Deschamps’ final tournament.
Senegal — African champions and consistent knockout-stage contenders led by Sadio Mané.
Iraq — Returning after decades, aiming for their first-ever World Cup points.
Norway — Led by Erling Haaland, one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking sides.
Fixtures
- France vs Senegal — June 16, 1900 GMT
- Iraq vs Norway — June 16, 2200 GMT
- France vs Iraq — June 22, 2100 GMT
- Norway vs Senegal — June 23, 0000 GMT
- Norway vs France — June 26, 1900 GMT
- Senegal vs Iraq — June 26, 1900 GMT
Group J
Argentina — Defending champions led by Lionel Messi and a strong young core.
Algeria — African contenders led by Riyad Mahrez.
Austria — Resurgent European side featuring David Alaba.
Jordan — Historic first-time qualifiers from Asia.
Fixtures
- Argentina vs Algeria — June 17, 0100 GMT
- Austria vs Jordan — June 17, 0400 GMT
- Argentina vs Austria — June 22, 1700 GMT
- Jordan vs Algeria — June 23, 0300 GMT
- Algeria vs Austria — June 28, 0200 GMT
- Jordan vs Argentina — June 28, 0200 GMT
Group K
Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup, supported by a strong European squad.
DR Congo — Returning after decades, aiming to improve on past struggles.
Uzbekistan — First-ever World Cup appearance under Fabio Cannavaro.
Colombia — Strong South American side with Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez.
Fixtures
- Portugal vs DR Congo — June 17, 1700 GMT
- Uzbekistan vs Colombia — June 18, 0200 GMT
- Portugal vs Uzbekistan — June 23, 1700 GMT
- Colombia vs DR Congo — June 24, 0200 GMT
- Colombia vs Portugal — June 27, 2330 GMT
- DR Congo vs Uzbekistan — June 27, 2330 GMT
Group L
England — Seeking their first title since 1966, led by a strong new generation.
Croatia — 2018 finalists led by Luka Modrić.
Ghana — African side returning with strong World Cup history.
Panama — Underdogs still searching for their first World Cup win.
Fixtures
- England vs Croatia — June 17, 2000 GMT
- Ghana vs Panama — June 17, 2300 GMT
- England vs Ghana — June 23, 2000 GMT
- Panama vs Croatia — June 23, 2300 GMT
- Panama vs England — June 27, 2100 GMT
- Croatia vs Ghana — June 27, 2100 GMT
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