The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first expanded edition featuring 48 teams, co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Played across 16 cities, it introduces debutants, returning nations, and heavyweights. The group stage features 12 groups with diverse global representation and packed fixtures across continents.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition expanded from 32 to 48 teams and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 cities. The opening match takes place on June 11, and the competition features a dramatically expanded field, bringing in debutants, returning nations, and global heavyweights.

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Group A

Mexico

Mexico automatically qualified as co-hosts and will open the tournament against South Africa at Estadio Azteca, repeating the symbolic 2010 World Cup opener pairing. Coach Javier Aguirre relies on a blend of youth and experience, including Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez, veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (set for a record sixth World Cup alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi), and 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, the tournament’s youngest player. Mexico’s best-ever finish remains the quarter-finals.

South Africa

South Africa returns for the first time since 2010, qualifying after defeating Rwanda 3–0 despite a three-point deduction earlier in qualifying. This is their fourth World Cup appearance, still seeking a knockout-stage finish. Relebohile Mofokeng is a key player.

South Korea

South Korea qualified for their 11th straight World Cup since 1986. Their best finish was fourth place in 2002. Key players include Kang-in Lee and Heung-min Son.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic qualified via penalty shootout wins over Ireland and Denmark in playoffs. Their best historical runs came as Czechoslovakia (two runner-up finishes). Key players include Patrik Schick, Tomáš Souček, and Pavel Šulc.

Group A Fixtures

Mexico vs South Africa — June 11, 1900 GMT

South Korea vs Czech Republic — June 12, 0200 GMT

Czech Republic vs South Africa — June 18, 1600 GMT

Mexico vs South Korea — June 19, 0100 GMT

Czech Republic vs Mexico — June 25, 0100 GMT

South Africa vs South Korea — June 25, 0100 GMT

Group B

Canada

Canada qualified as hosts. This is their third World Cup appearance (1986, 2022, 2026). Led by Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, they aim for their first-ever World Cup win. Bosnia and Herzegovina Bosnia qualified after defeating Italy on penalties. Edin Džeko (40) remains their all-time top scorer. Sead Kolašinac also features.

Qatar

Qatar returns after their 2022 debut, now qualifying properly for the first time. Coach Julen Lopetegui leads a rebuilt squad with Hassan Al-Haydos and Almoez Ali.

Switzerland

Switzerland topped their group to reach a sixth consecutive World Cup. Led by Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, and Breel Embolo.

Group B Fixtures

Canada vs Bosnia — June 12, 1900 GMT

Qatar vs Switzerland — June 13, 1900 GMT

Switzerland vs Bosnia — June 18, 1900 GMT

Canada vs Qatar — June 18, 2200 GMT

Switzerland vs Canada — June 24, 1900 GMT

Bosnia vs Qatar — June 24, 1900 GMT

Group C

Brazil

Brazil, five-time champions, remain the most successful World Cup nation. Despite past dominance, their last title is nearly 25 years ago. Vinícius Jr and Raphinha lead the attack under Carlo Ancelotti. Morocco Morocco qualified with a perfect record and were 2022 semi-finalists. Led by Achraf Hakimi.

Haiti

Haiti return for the first time since 1974, entering as underdogs. Coach Sébastien Migné has faced travel restrictions, while Duckens Nazon is their key forward.

Scotland

Scotland return to their first World Cup this century. Key players include Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay.

Group C Fixtures

Brazil vs Morocco — June 13, 2200 GMT

Haiti vs Scotland — June 14, 0100 GMT

Scotland vs Morocco — June 19, 2200 GMT

Brazil vs Haiti — June 19, 0030 GMT

Scotland vs Brazil — June 24, 2200 GMT

Morocco vs Haiti — June 24, 2200 GMT

Group D

United States

USA co-host and automatic qualifier. Christian Pulisic leads the squad. Paraguay Paraguay qualified after a strong unbeaten run. Coach Gustavo Alfaro has revived their competitive mentality.

Australia

Australia reached knockout rounds in 2022 and aim to repeat the feat.

Turkey

Turkey return after 24 years. Key players include Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Arda Güler.

Group D Fixtures

USA vs Paraguay — June 13, 0100 GMT

Australia vs Turkey — June 14, 0400 GMT

USA vs Australia — June 19, 1900 GMT

Turkey vs Paraguay — June 20, 0300 GMT

Turkey vs USA — June 26, 0200 GMT

Paraguay vs Australia — June 26, 0200 GMT

Group E

Germany

Germany qualified strongly under Julian Nagelsmann. Manuel Neuer returns at 40. Key players: Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala.

Curaçao

Smallest nation ever to qualify (population ~150,000), coached by Dick Advocaat.

Ecuador

Strong defensive record, beat top South American sides in qualifiers.

Cote d'Ivoire

Unbeaten African qualifiers, eight wins, two draws.

Group E Fixtures

Germany vs Curaçao — June 14, 1700 GMT

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador — June 14, 2300 GMT

Germany vs Ivory Coast — June 20, 2000 GMT

Ecuador vs Curaçao — June 21, 0000 GMT

Curaçao vs Ivory Coast — June 25, 2000 GMT

Ecuador vs Germany — June 25, 2000 GMT

Group F

Netherlands — Experienced European side led by Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay.

Japan — Fast-rising Asian team with strong discipline and players like Takefusa Kubo.

Sweden — Qualified through dramatic playoffs, led by Viktor Gyökeres.

Tunisia — Strong defensive African team with Hannibal Mejbri in midfield

Fixtures

Netherlands vs Japan — June 14, 2000 GMT

Sweden vs Tunisia — June 15, 0200 GMT

Netherlands vs Sweden — June 20, 1700 GMT

Tunisia vs Japan — June 21, 0400 GMT

Japan vs Sweden — June 25, 2300 GMT

Tunisia vs Netherlands — June 25, 2300 GMT

Group G

Iran — Regular qualifiers led by Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

New Zealand — Oceania champions returning after 16 years.

Belgium — Golden generation led by Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

Egypt — African giants led by Mohamed Salah, seeking their first major World Cup breakthrough.

Fixtures

Belgium vs Egypt — June 15, 1900 GMT

Iran vs New Zealand — June 16, 0100 GMT

Belgium vs Iran — June 21, 1900 GMT

New Zealand vs Egypt — June 22, 0100 GMT

Egypt vs Iran — June 27, 0300 GMT

New Zealand vs Belgium — June 27, 0300 GMT

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Group H

Spain — European champions and tournament favourites with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Cape Verde — Historic debutants, one of the tournament’s biggest underdog stories.

Saudi Arabia — Experienced Asian side known for their shock win over Argentina in 2022.

Uruguay — Two-time champions with a strong modern core including Valverde and Darwin Núñez.

Fixtures

Spain vs Cape Verde — June 15, 1600 GMT

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay — June 15, 2200 GMT

Spain vs Saudi Arabia — June 21, 1600 GMT

Uruguay vs Cape Verde — June 21, 2200 GMT

Uruguay vs Spain — June 27, 0000 GMT

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia — June 27, 0000 GMT

Group I

France — World champions in 1998 and 2018, led by Mbappé in Deschamps’ final tournament.

Senegal — African champions and consistent knockout-stage contenders led by Sadio Mané.

Iraq — Returning after decades, aiming for their first-ever World Cup points.

Norway — Led by Erling Haaland, one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking sides.

Fixtures

France vs Senegal — June 16, 1900 GMT

Iraq vs Norway — June 16, 2200 GMT

France vs Iraq — June 22, 2100 GMT

Norway vs Senegal — June 23, 0000 GMT

Norway vs France — June 26, 1900 GMT

Senegal vs Iraq — June 26, 1900 GMT

Group J

Argentina — Defending champions led by Lionel Messi and a strong young core.

Algeria — African contenders led by Riyad Mahrez.

Austria — Resurgent European side featuring David Alaba.

Jordan — Historic first-time qualifiers from Asia.

Fixtures

Argentina vs Algeria — June 17, 0100 GMT

Austria vs Jordan — June 17, 0400 GMT

Argentina vs Austria — June 22, 1700 GMT

Jordan vs Algeria — June 23, 0300 GMT

Algeria vs Austria — June 28, 0200 GMT

Jordan vs Argentina — June 28, 0200 GMT

Group K

Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup, supported by a strong European squad.

DR Congo — Returning after decades, aiming to improve on past struggles.

Uzbekistan — First-ever World Cup appearance under Fabio Cannavaro.

Colombia — Strong South American side with Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez.

Fixtures

Portugal vs DR Congo — June 17, 1700 GMT

Uzbekistan vs Colombia — June 18, 0200 GMT

Portugal vs Uzbekistan — June 23, 1700 GMT

Colombia vs DR Congo — June 24, 0200 GMT

Colombia vs Portugal — June 27, 2330 GMT

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan — June 27, 2330 GMT

Group L

England — Seeking their first title since 1966, led by a strong new generation.

Croatia — 2018 finalists led by Luka Modrić.

Ghana — African side returning with strong World Cup history.

Panama — Underdogs still searching for their first World Cup win.

Fixtures

England vs Croatia — June 17, 2000 GMT

Ghana vs Panama — June 17, 2300 GMT

England vs Ghana — June 23, 2000 GMT

Panama vs Croatia — June 23, 2300 GMT

Panama vs England — June 27, 2100 GMT

Croatia vs Ghana — June 27, 2100 GMT

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