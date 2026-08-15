VB Realty Cheetahs carried their momentum from an Eliminator win against Khan Tigers into the Qualifier, securing a convincing 19-8 victory over Hubtown Panorama Panthers to book their place in the Akcel World Padel League Season 4 semi-finals.

Day 4 of the Akcel World Padel League Season 4, powered by SpiceJet, saw VB Realty Cheetahs take on Hubtown Panorama Panthers in the Qualifier, with a place in the semi-finals at stake. After coming through a closely fought Eliminator against Khan Tigers earlier in the day, the Cheetahs carried their momentum into the Qualifier. They started well and stayed in control through the three sets. The Cheetahs went on to secure a convincing 19-8 victory over the Panthers and move into the semi-finals, according to a press release.

Cheetahs' Journey Through the Eliminator

The opening set saw Jesus Moya and Jon Sanz of the Cheetahs face Andres Lancha and Lucas Campagnolo of the Tigers, with the Cheetahs taking the set 6-3 after a closely fought start. Moya and Sanz managed to make the most of their chances as the set progressed to give the Cheetahs the early advantage.

The Tigers responded in the second set, as Javi Garcia and Inigo Jofre took on Coki Nieto and Lucho Capra. The Tigers put together a strong performance to win the set 6-2 and level the contest.

With the match finely poised, Aranzazu Osoro and Carla Mesa faced Raquel Eugenio and Alejandra Alonso in the decider. Both pairs stayed close through the set, but the Cheetahs finished strongly to take the final set 6-3, moving to face Hubtown Panorama Panthers in the Qualifier.

Qualifier: Cheetahs Dominate Panthers

Coming into the Qualifier after their win over Khan Tigers earlier in the day, Aranzazu Osoro and Carla Mesa of the Cheetahs faced Marta Caparros and Marta Barrera of the Panthers, with the Cheetahs taking the set 6-2.

The second set saw Juan Tello and Eduardo Alonso of the Panthers take on Jesus Moya and Jon Sanz of the Cheetahs, with both pairs involved in long rallies and close exchanges before Moya and Sanz edged the set 7-5 to extend the Cheetahs' lead.

With the Panthers looking to fight back in the final set, Enri Goenaga and Rama Valenzuela faced Coki Nieto and Lucho Capra. The Cheetahs pair took control early and went on to win the set 6-1 to seal the victory.

Semi-Finals and Final Showdown

The stage is set for an interesting finale to the Akcel World Padel League Season 4, on August 16. The first semi-final will see Game Changers Lions face Vedanta Leopards at 3:00 PM, followed by the top finishers of the league stage, Aussie Mavericks Jaguars, taking on VB Realty Cheetahs at 5:30 PM. The Final match of this season will be played at 8:15 PM, with the Season 4 champions set to be crowned. (ANI)