During the first Test against Bangladesh, Steve Smith controversially signalled for a review before the umpire's decision, prompting a sharp on-air rebuke from former teammate David Warner. The incident, dubbed a 'unique moment' by commentator Kerry O'Keeffe, occurred as Australia fought to avoid a historic defeat in Darwin.

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith drew a sharp reaction from his former teammate turned commentator David Warner for his quick review during Day 3 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Saturday, August 15.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 426 runs in the first innings, Australia resumed their batting in the second innings and posted a total of 161/4 in 53 overs, with Cameron Green and Alex Carey batting on 43 and 19, respectively, and trailing by 67 runs, setting up a tense and penultimate day in Darwin.

In the first innings, Australia were dominated by the Bangladesh bowling attack, as the hosts were bowled out for 198, despite Steve Smith’s gritty innings of 71 off 109 balls and his crucial 56-run stand for the fifth wicket with Alex Carey (19). Australia’s lower order failed to provide enough support as the hosts were bowled out for below 200.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN Test: Hazlewood hopeful for win despite 228-run deficit

Warner Slams Smith’s Quick Review

As Australia managed to put themselves in a position to steady the ship during their second innings, a bizarre incident involving Steve Smith caught everyone off guard and sparked intense debate in the commentary box.

In the 14th over of Australia’s second innings, Smith attempted to drive a delivery from Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain outside the off stump but missed, with a distinct noise heard as his bat struck the ground. Bangladesh immediately appealed for a caught-behind dismissal, but before on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena could make his decision, the former Australia captain signalled for a review.

Warner, who was part of the Kayo Sports commentary panel, immediately called out the unusual behavior, stating live on air:

“I just don't like the way that Steve's reacted there. You can't do that. I just don’t think you can do that.”

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In the first innings of Australia’s batting, Steve Smith faced a similar situation where he edged a delivery from Ebadot Hossain and started walking off, only for umpire Kumar Dharmasena to turn down the appeal.

Bangladesh took a review, but replays showed no bat involved, allowing Smith to survive a close call. However, the veteran Australian batter later admitted that he believed he had nicked the ball.

‘Unique Moment’

Former Australia spinner Kerry O’Keefe, who was commentating alongside David Warner for Kayo Sports, was also left amused by Steve Smith’s decision to take the review before on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena even raised his finger.

Speaking on air, O’Keeffe called it a “unique moment” in Test cricket, adding that Smith had gone upstairs before the umpire had even made a decision on the appeal.

“That is a unique moment in Test cricket that a batter has gone upstairs before the umpire has made a decision." former Australia spinner said.

Meanwhile, Australia are currently in a situation where they have to fight hard on the penultimate day to avoid a shock defeat, with Cameron Green and Alex Carey tasked with bridging the remaining deficit and mounting a resilient comeback.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are aiming to script history by winning their first-ever Test match on Australian soil, having put themselves firmly in the driver's seat through disciplined bowling and an imposing 426-run first-innings total.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN Test: Bangladesh on top, Aussies trail by 67 on Day 3