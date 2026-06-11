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FIFA World Cup 2026: From Zidane's Son to Jordan's Hero, Meet the Keepers Standing in Messi's Way
Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is all set for his sixth FIFA World Cup. But in the group stage, three top goalkeepers are ready to challenge him. Let's check out the keepers who will be a wall in front of Messi.
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The Walls Messi Must Break in the World Cup
Lionel Messi is gearing up to play in his sixth World Cup, a massive record. The Argentinian superstar has a shot at winning back-to-back titles and breaking more records. But first, he has to get past three tough goalkeepers in the group stage. These keepers will give their all to stop Messi from scoring.
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The Goalkeepers Messi Will Face
In the group stage, Argentina will face Algeria from Africa, Austria from Europe, and Jordan from Asia. Argentina is ranked No. 1 by FIFA, while Algeria is at 28, Austria at 20, and Jordan at 63. Experts believe Austria could give them the toughest fight, while Algeria's fitness and speed might pose a problem for Messi's team.
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1) Luca Zidane (Algeria)
Meet Luca Zidane, son of football legend Zinedine Zidane. He is Algeria's goalkeeper and has been brilliant for his Spanish club, Granada. Argentina will kick off their World Cup campaign against Algeria, making the 28-year-old Luca one of the first big hurdles for Messi. He is considered one of Africa's top keepers.
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2) Alexander Schlager (Austria)
This is Alexander Schlager, Austria's number one goalkeeper. He plays for the German club FC Salzburg and has made a name for himself with some unbelievable saves in the Bundesliga. Known for his sharp reflexes and ability to make crucial saves, he now faces the ultimate challenge: stopping Lionel Messi's shots.
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Yazeed Abulaila (Jordan)
Yazeed Abulaila is a hero in his country. He played a huge role in taking Jordan to the 2023 Asian Cup final, earning him the nickname 'Messiah'. Now, on the World Cup stage, he might get the massive responsibility of stopping Messi.
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