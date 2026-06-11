India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast is confirmed with Zee Entertainment, while DD Sports will air select matches free. Fans can catch the opening clash, quarterfinals, semifinals and final without subscription.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin, and Indian fans now have clarity on how they can watch the tournament. After weeks of uncertainty, Zee Entertainment has been confirmed as the official broadcaster in India, ending speculation about where the matches would be shown.

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Zee’s agreement includes rights not only for the 2026 World Cup but also for 38 additional FIFA competitions through 2034. This move significantly expands the network’s presence in international football broadcasting.

Zee Channels And Streaming

As part of its strategy, Zee unveiled four new sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Matches will also be available on Zee5, the company’s streaming platform, under two subscription plans: three months at Rs. 799 and a yearly plan at Rs. 1699.

Free Telecast On DD Sports

For fans without access to Zee channels or Zee5, Doordarshan Sports has announced free coverage of select matches. DD Sports will telecast the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, airing in India at 12:30 am on June 12.

The channel will also broadcast the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final on DD Free Dish. The quarterfinals are scheduled for July 9, 10 and 11, the semifinals on July 14 and 15, and the final on July 19.