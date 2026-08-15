Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden Test century (131*) on his return to the Indian side, steering them to 288/2 against Sri Lanka in Galle. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hailed the youngster for seizing his opportunity with both hands.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lauded Devdutt Padikkal for making the most of his long-awaited opportunity, hailing his maiden Test century as an encouraging sign of the talent and promise within India's young side.

Padikkal turned an opportunity created by injury into a record-breaking statement on Saturday, smashing his maiden Test century as India seized control of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Playing only his third Test and returning to the side after nearly two years, Padikkal remained unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls as India closed a rain-interrupted opening day at 288 for two in 73 overs.

Playing an extremely crucial match in the context of his career, at Galle against Sri Lanka, with the regular number three Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to injury, Padikkal took his first steps towards making himself a name worthy of being put in the number three slot with his maiden Test century in only his third Test match.

Coach Hails Padikkal's Preparation

"I'm very happy for him because he had been waiting for his opportunity, and when it came, he made the most of it. It's really encouraging because I feel this is a young team with a lot of promising players who are waiting for their opportunities," Kotak told the reporters.

Kotak credited Padikkal's long-term preparation and hard work for his impressive century, highlighting his focus on playing spin and strengthening his back-foot game. Kotak also stressed that much of the credit belongs to Padikkal for preparing himself over the past couple of years.

"Talking about preparation, I saw Devdutt at the NCA as well and the way he was preparing. He was working on his initial movements and his back-foot game. We always try to prepare for conditions where we expect the ball to turn, so we work on options like stepping out, sweeping and playing off the back foot," Kotak said. "I think he has done really well, but it's not just about the preparation we have done with him. A lot of credit goes to Devdutt for the way he has prepared himself over the last couple of years. We had a very good three-day game and six net sessions to work with the players, but I would still give a lot of credit to them for the way they have batted," he concluded.

Joins Kohli in Elite List

Padikkal also joined legendary Virat Kohli in an elite list, becoming the second Indian to score an international century on Independence Day, though the first Test centurion on this massive occasion, as Kohli's was in an ODI. (ANI)