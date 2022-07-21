Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Schumacher watches F1 races

Jean Todt has provided an update on the health of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, after revealing that the seven-time world champion is still watching races.

In a rare update on Michael Schumacher's health, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt said the legendary Formula 1 driver is still able to watch races. Following a nearly deadly skiing accident in 2013, there haven't been many updates on Schumacher's condition.

The German icon experienced swelling in his brain nine years ago after falling and hitting his head on a rock while hiking in the French Alps. Schumacher was given a six-month medically induced coma following an evacuation to the hospital.

Since the accident, the seven-time world champion has not been seen in public, and there have been few updates on his health and healing.

Former Ferrari boss Todt though, has given a rare insight into Schumacher's life post-accident to German broadcaster NTV.

He said, "I don't miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together." Revealing that the 53-year-old still watches F1, he added, "Yes, it's true - I watch the races with Michael."

Of course, Schumacher has more reason to watch now that his son Mick is racing for Haas. The German has had a historic few weeks. After finishing eighth at Silverstone earlier this month to earn his first-ever F1 points, he finished sixth in Austria a week later to record his best-ever finish.

Discussing Schumacher's Jr's recent success, Todt added, "I was so happy when he finished in the points in the last two races. There has been a lot of unfair pressure on him. What I really wish for him is the chance to drive the best car. Then he will be able to win races and titles."

Being associated with the Schumacher name puts a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old. Asked how he copes with the legacy of his father, he told Channel 4, "I think the easiest way to answer that is to tell you why I'm here, and the reason why I'm here is because I love the sport."

"I love racing, I love ultimately also winning. For me there was never a doubt that I wanted to race in Formula 1, no matter who my dad was, but he's so much more to me as well. He's my dad and I've had a great upbringing and I'm able to evaluate where I need to put pressure on myself and where not," Mick added.

"And I think that's one of the things where I don't need to put pressure on myself and that has been quite clear from day one that if I don't want to do this I don't have to – and I still want to do it and still want to make a name for myself as well and race well in Formula 1," he concluded.