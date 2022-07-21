Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Schumacher watches F1 races

    Jean Todt has provided an update on the health of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, after revealing that the seven-time world champion is still watching races.

    Ex-Ferrari chief reveals 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher watches F1 races snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Germany, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    In a rare update on Michael Schumacher's health, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt said the legendary Formula 1 driver is still able to watch races. Following a nearly deadly skiing accident in 2013, there haven't been many updates on Schumacher's condition.

    The German icon experienced swelling in his brain nine years ago after falling and hitting his head on a rock while hiking in the French Alps. Schumacher was given a six-month medically induced coma following an evacuation to the hospital.

    Since the accident, the seven-time world champion has not been seen in public, and there have been few updates on his health and healing.

    Also read: Mick's crash in Jeddah reminds Hakkinen of Michael Schumacher and 1995 horror

    Former Ferrari boss Todt though, has given a rare insight into Schumacher's life post-accident to German broadcaster NTV. 

    He said, "I don't miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together." Revealing that the 53-year-old still watches F1, he added, "Yes, it's true - I watch the races with Michael."

    Of course, Schumacher has more reason to watch now that his son Mick is racing for Haas. The German has had a historic few weeks. After finishing eighth at Silverstone earlier this month to earn his first-ever F1 points, he finished sixth in Austria a week later to record his best-ever finish.

    Discussing Schumacher's Jr's recent success, Todt added, "I was so happy when he finished in the points in the last two races. There has been a lot of unfair pressure on him. What I really wish for him is the chance to drive the best car. Then he will be able to win races and titles."

    Being associated with the Schumacher name puts a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old. Asked how he copes with the legacy of his father, he told Channel 4, "I think the easiest way to answer that is to tell you why I'm here, and the reason why I'm here is because I love the sport."

    Also read: Ronaldo's transfer dilemma: Here's what Georgina Rodriguez wants Man United star to do

    "I love racing, I love ultimately also winning. For me there was never a doubt that I wanted to race in Formula 1, no matter who my dad was, but he's so much more to me as well. He's my dad and I've had a great upbringing and I'm able to evaluate where I need to put pressure on myself and where not," Mick added.

    "And I think that's one of the things where I don't need to put pressure on myself and that has been quite clear from day one that if I don't want to do this I don't have to – and I still want to do it and still want to make a name for myself as well and race well in Formula 1," he concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next-ayh

    WWE: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out first training day in Trinidad ahead of West Indies/Windies ODIs (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out 1st training day in Trinidad (WATCH)

    Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Sadio Mane scores for Bayern Munich six minutes into debut against DC United-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Mane scores for Bayern 6 minutes into debut

    football Club friendlies Arsenal fans Mikel Arteta revel in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah strike partnership snt

    'Dialling it up': Arsenal fans, Arteta revel in Jesus and Nketiah's strike partnership

    Pre-season friendlies: Erling Haaland fails to debut for Manchester City against Club America; here is when he would-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Haaland fails to debut for City against Club America; here's when he would

    Recent Stories

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List) RBA

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

    IND vs WI 2022: Simmons asserts West Indies/Windies importance of batting entire 50 overs against India Shikhar Dhawan and co-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: Simmons asserts Windies' importance of batting entire 50 overs against Dhawan and co

    Apple iPhone rolls out iOS 15 6 update with new features here is how to install it gcw

    Apple rolls out iOS 15.6 update with new features, here’s how you can install it

    Hollywood After Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise becomes highest paid actor drb

    After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise becomes the highest-paid actor?

    Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message - gps

    Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon