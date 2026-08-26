The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) began its inaugural season with a packed stadium in The Hague. The opening match featured Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers, with cricketing legends like Rahul Dravid and Steve Waugh in attendance for the launch.

The inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) got off to a spectacular start today, with a packed stadium and an overwhelming response from fans at the League's opening match at Voorburg Cricket Club in The Hague. The blockbuster opening clash saw Amsterdam Flames, captained by Ireland's Scott Edwards, take on Rotterdam Dockers, led by Faf du Plessis. Adding to the excitement was the rivalry between the two franchises, with Amsterdam led by Steve Waugh's team and Rotterdam by Jonty Rhodes' team.

The occasion was attended by cricketing legends Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and Matthew Hayden, as fans turned out in huge numbers to witness the beginning of a new era for cricket in Europe.

'An Incredibly Proud Moment'

Commenting on the inaugural season of the ETPL, Abhishek Bachchan said, "To see the stadium packed and the League finally come alive is an incredibly proud and emotional moment for all of us. This is the beginning of something we have believed in from day one, bringing world-class cricket to Europe and creating a new platform for the game and local players to grow."

Mix of World-Class Stars and Rising Talent

Commenting on the inaugural season, Dublin Guardians owner Rahul Dravid said, "What makes ETPL truly special is the incredible mix of world-class stars and rising talent. Seeing dynamic young players like Bas de Leede and Jai Moondra hold their own against top-tier opposition, alongside battle-tested stalwarts like Anrich Nortje running in with real pace, and Roelof van der Merwe bringing his years of experience, is exactly what we want to see. "Having top international stars share the field and rub shoulders with the next generation elevates the standard of the entire tournament," he said.

A Pioneering Partnership

ETPL is a pioneering partnership between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, along with its founders Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Kaul, Saurav Banerjee and Dhiraj Malhotra.

The packed stands and incredible atmosphere at the opening match reflected the excitement and anticipation surrounding the League, marking a memorable beginning to ETPL's inaugural season. A new chapter for cricket in Europe has begun. (ANI)