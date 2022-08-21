EPL 2022-23: What happens if Man United-Liverpool tie is called off due to protests? Klopp answers

Manchester United and Liverpool collide on Monday in 2022-23 EPL. However, the Red Devils supporters have planned protests at Old Trafford, which could cancel the game. Meanwhile, here's what Jurgen Klopp thinks should happen.

It is an excellent gameweek in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23, as arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool collide in Matchday 3 at Old Trafford on Monday. However, the game might not go as planned as its status remains clouded. The Red Devils supporters have repeatedly planned protests against the Glazers at the venue, frustrated with how things have transpired under their ownership for nearly two decades. Now, if the match gets called off due to the same, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp feels it would not be ideal to rearrange the fixture and instead handing his side a walkover.

During the press conference, Klopp said, "Yeah, we will get on the bus and go home. I hope it doesn't happen, but I think we should get the points if it happens. We have nothing to do with the situation. If the supporters want the game not to happen, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it somewhere in a jam-packed [calendar]."

"I don't think and hope this will not happen. I have no idea what could happen. I don't think about it. Hopefully, we are fine. We go there, play the game and go home. But, I always think the other team should get the points in this situation. They have nothing to do with it. They have prepared for it," added Klopp.

It is not the first time in recent years that United fans have organised protests at Old Trafford. In May 2021, a few protesters invaded the venue during a scheduled EPL match against Liverpool, with the latter winning the rearranged game 4-2. Also, last season, supporters walked out after the 73rd minute during the EPL tie against the same side at the same venue.