EPL 2022-23: 'We know very well the importance of Harry Kane' - Antonio Conte

It was a competitive performance from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 Matchday 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. However, the hosts managed to edge past, thanks to the lone winning goal from English striker Harry Magure, who also broke the record to become the highest goal-scorer for a club in the tournament, going past the previous record of Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero. In the meantime, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte applauded Kane and his class.

Talking to BBC Sport after the game, Conte said, "We know very well the importance of Harry for us. He's a top player, and I was pleased to see him score. We are talking about a world-class striker. We know his skill and ability, but at the same time, he is good at working with the team."

"Harry is a player who has to make a difference for his quality and ability. We're talking about a world-class striker who can be dangerous in all aspects on the pitch. We tried to exploit him, to give him the possibility to score. For me, the big surprise about Harry is not only on the football aspect but the person," added Conte later during the post-match press conference.

"But, working with Harry was a bit of a surprise for me. I know he reached another significant achievement, a big personal achievement. But, we're trying to work together, with the team and always with Harry, to have personal achievements, like last season. For example, when Son was the top scorer in the league, but trying to have a big achievement together for the team and the club," Conte concluded.