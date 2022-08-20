EPL 2022-23: Harry Kane breaks Sergio Aguero's major record

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur faced off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in EPL 2022-23. Harry Kane scored the lone winning goal, breaking a major EPL record, surpassing Sergio Aguero.

Image credit: Getty

English giants Tottenham Hotspur was up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. The hosts pulled off a slender yet competitive 1-0 win, staying unbeaten in its three matches in the season so far. The winning goal of this tie was scored by English striker and club legend Harry Kane. Notably, it was his 185th EPL goal for the Spurs. As a result, he scripted a new record, becoming the highest goal-scorer for a club in the EPL. At the same time, he broke the previous record of defending champion Manchester City's Argentine legend Sergio Aguero.

Image credit: Getty

Before the start of the season, Kane was levelled with Manchester United's English great Wayne Rooney and was a goal behind Aguero. However, his goal in the dramatic 2-2 draw against London rivals Chelsea last week levelled him with the Argentine before getting the job done on Saturday against the Wolves. ALSO READ: 'HAVE LIVED THE MOST WONDERFUL STORY' - CASEMIRO BIDS FAREWELL TO MADRID AHEAD OF MAN UNITED MOVE

Image credit: Getty

In the meantime, the goal was also Tottenham's 1,000th goal in its EPL history. It became the fifth side to attain the feat after Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. Kane will now be eyeing the EPL's all-time record goal-scorer Alan Shearer's record of 260, while he can break the same, given he keeps scoring at the same rate, given that he also has the age on his side.

Image credit: Getty