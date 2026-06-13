What a shocker from the FIFA World Cup 2026! The England team has run into major trouble even before their first match. A huge amount of their equipment, including boots and jerseys, was stolen while being transported to their base camp in the US.

Talk about a bad start! The England football team has been hit by a major theft just days before the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins. This isn't a small issue – we're talking about a huge amount of the team's gear, including players' boots, training kits, coaching staff's materials, practice balls, and even their match-day jerseys.

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The theft reportedly happened while the equipment was being transported from Florida to the team's base camp in Kansas City. This is a massive headache for the team, which is coached by Thomas Tuchel. Their World Cup campaign, led by star player Harry Kane, is set to kick off this Thursday with a match against Croatia.

Two Suspects Arrested

The England team has set up their base camp at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. The gear was stolen before it could even reach the camp. As soon as the incident came to light, the team contacted local authorities, and the Kansas City Police immediately started an investigation.

According to police sources, two suspects have been detained in connection with the case. However, the investigation is still ongoing, and efforts are on to recover the stolen items. Meanwhile, England's Football Association has started arranging for replacement equipment to ensure the team's training and preparations are not disrupted.

Big Headache for Harry Kane's Squad

This incident right before the World Cup has obviously created a lot of anxiety in the England camp. The team is now re-evaluating its security and transport procedures. Despite this major setback, the team is determined to continue its training sessions as per the schedule.

So far, neither coach Tuchel nor the Football Association has released an official statement. The news has caused a huge stir among football fans and the media. Everyone is now hoping the police can quickly wrap up the investigation and find the stolen gear. In this World Cup, England is in a group with Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.