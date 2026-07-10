The BCCI is set to review the Indian team's performance after a T20I series defeat against England. This is India's second consecutive T20I series loss, putting head coach Gautam Gambhir and new captain Shreyas Iyer under the scanner.

BCCI to Review Performance After Series Loss

The Indian men's cricket team's T20I series defeat against England, following the loss in the fourth match in Bristol, has prompted a performance review. According to a BCCI source, the board is set to assess the performances of both the players and the coaching staff.

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Although head coach Gautam Gambhir's contract runs until 2027, his position has also come under scrutiny following the team's recent performances, according to a BCCI source.

Consecutive Defeats Under New Captaincy

India, led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The victory gave England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, with the opening match ending in a no-result.

India suffered a four-wicket defeat in the second T20I before enduring a heavy 125-run loss in the third match, where they were bowled out for 76 while chasing a target of 202 runs.

Notably, this is India's second consecutive T20I series defeat as the defending T20 World Cup champions, following their 2-0 loss to Ireland before the England tour. The defeat against Ireland also marked India's first-ever series loss to the side.

Notably, both series defeats have come after the BCCI made a bold change by replacing experienced campaigner and 2026 T20I World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav as skipper with Shreyas Iyer.

England Seal Historic Series Win

The win in Bristol marked England's first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India in a contest of two or more matches.

Batting first, India managed 158/7, with Iyer scoring a fighting unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, but received little support from the rest of the batting line-up. In reply, England made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 13.5 overs thanks to explosive half-centuries from captain Harry Brook (79 off 35) and Phil Salt (59 off 42). Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue claimed two wickets apiece.

India will now look to salvage some pride in the final T20I, while England will target a dominant series finish.