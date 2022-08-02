Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract

In good news for the Liverpool fans, Portuguese striker Diogo Jota has signed a new deal with the English giants, until 2027. He arrived at the club in 2020 and has since been extraordinarily effective and influential for The Reds. In 85 competitive matches for the club, he has hammered 34 goals, while he has also gone on to win three titles. Liverpool happens to be his second English club after he was roped in from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has played for five different clubs in his senior career, having begun at Paços de Ferreira in 2014, while his junior career started at Gondomar in 2005.

After signing the contract extension with Liverpool, Jota noted, “Well, [I’m] proud, I have to say. Since I arrived two years ago, I have established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I initially wanted. Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obvious, from the club’s perspective, proof of my belief in myself as a player. It’s terrific to establish I’ll be here for a while. So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it.”

Although he is nursing a hamstring injury, he eagerly looks forward to winning more trophies with Liverpool. He told the club, “Unfortunately for me. I was upset in this pre-season because I got injured [in the] last game of the season playing with Portugal. So, I was coming back in this pre-season."

"I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say. When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better because it’s possible. That drive is in me; I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there,” concluded Jota.