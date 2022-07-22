Did Neymar and Luis Suarez accidentally promote a brand involved in drug trafficking?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neymar and Luis Suarez are in cold waters. They might have accidentally promoted a brand that is into drug trafficking.

    Amsterdam, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    While Brazilian star striker Neymar remains confused about whether to stay with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or seek a move away, his former Barcelona teammate and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is already in the hunt for a new club. However, the two have reportedly landed in cold waters and a mild controversy regarding their brand endorsements. The owner of the brand ‘My Brand’, the two formerly endorsed, Domenico G has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering. According to the Dutch media, Domenico used his brand as an “ideal cover for his criminal activities.”

    The report states that police have raided Domenico’s home in Amsterdam and discovered firearms, along with £195,000 in cash. While he was away from home at the time, he returned to the city and handed himself to the cops. Notably, during their stint with Spanish giants Barcelona, Neymar and Suarez promoted the brands together in 2016. Among other footballers promoting the brand were goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer of the Netherlands and Dutch winger Glenn Helder.

    Detective Arno van Leeiwen told The Sun, “When people see players like Neymar and Suarez in those clothes, they quickly think: that must be a neat brand. So these football players are abused through the clothing line, which is again a cover for the cocaine line.” Meanwhile, there have been no comments from Neymar or Suarez.

    At the same time, 'My Brand' clarified the situation with a statement on Twitter that read, “In view of the press release issued by the Public Prosecution Service on July 13 and the resulting media reports, My Brand notes the following. The reporting from the Public Prosecution Service regarding Domenico G. is a private matter. Therefore, the criminal prosecution has nothing whatsoever to do with My Brand. Against the foregoing background [at this time], no further announcements on the matter will be made.”

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
