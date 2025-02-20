Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs BAN: Shami completes 200 ODI wickets, shatters Agarkar's Indian record

Mohammed Shami became the eighth Indian bowler to complete 200 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in India's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Team India veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has added another cap in his international career during the Men in Blue’s opening Group A match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. 

Mohammed Shami has completed the 200 wickets of his ODI career, becoming the eight Indian bowler after Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev and Ravindra Jadeja, and the 43rd overall to achieve the milestone in the format. Additionally, Shami became the joint-second fastest bowler alongside former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and the fastest Indian bowler to achieve 200-wicket milestone in ODI. 

Shami has shattered Ajit Agarkar’s Indian record of 133 matches to reach the landmark. Interestingly, Ajit Agarkar is currently the BCCI chief selector. Mohammed Shami achieved the feat when he dismissed  Jaker Ali in the 43rd over of India’s bowling. 

(More to follow...)

