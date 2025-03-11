IPL 2025: David Warner to Daryl Mitchell - 5 players who could replace Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals

Read Full Gallery

Harry Brook withdraws from IPL 2025, creating a void for Delhi Capitals to fill in by roping in a potential replacement for England batter ahead of the upcoming season.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals received a massive blow as Harry Brook decided to withdraw from the upcoming IPL season, slated to take place on March 22. The Delhi-based IPL franchise bought England batter for INR 6.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He missed the entire IPL season last year to be with his family after the passing away of his grandmother. Harry Brook would not be available for the entire IPL season as he needed more time to recover after a gruelling schedule and focus on national duties. The 26-year-old was part of the England team that knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025. Harry Brook’s withdrawal from the IPL 2025 became a headache for Delhi Capitals as they needed to look for his replacement. However, there are certain players who could be a replacement for Harry Brook for the upcoming season. Here are five players who could replace Harry Brook at the Delhi Capitals

1. David Warner David Warner surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. He had spent his second stint of three seasons with Delhi Capitals before he was released from the set-up ahead of the auction. After he retired from international cricket following the T20 World Cup 2024, none of the franchises were interested in picking the former Australia skipper at the auction. Warner did not have an ideal IPL last year, amassing just 162 runs at an average of 21 in 8 matches. However, David Warner remains one of the most experienced and accomplished batters, with 6565 runs, out of which 2572 runs were scored for Delhi Capitals across six seasons from 2009 to 2013 and then 2022 to 2024. Delhi Capitals can rope the veteran Australian batter, who is known for his aggressive strokeplay, as a replacement for Harry Brook ahead of the IPL 2025.

2. Dewald Brevis Another player who could be an ideal replacement for Harry Brook at the Delhi Capitals is Dewald Brevis, who did not attract any interest from the franchise, even at his base of INR 75 lakh. Brevis played for Mumbai Indians in two seasons in 2022 and 2024 before he was released by the franchise at the auction. In 10 matches, the 21-year-old has amassed 230 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 133.72. Dewald Brevis is an attacking batter, which was evident during the 2022 U19 World Cup and IPL 2022. Brevis could provide explosive starts at the top or serve as a dynamic middle-order batter for Delhi Capitals. Since Harry Brook is an aggressive batter, Dewald Brevis, having similar batting traits, could make an ideal replacement for England's batter at the Delhi Capitals.

3. Brandon McMullen Scottish batter Brandon McMullen could emerge as a surprise replacement for Harry Brook at the Delhi Capitals. McMullen listed himself at the IPL 2025 Auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh, but he did not attract any interest from any of the 10 franchises. The 26-year-old is an aggressive batter who could anchor the innings with his attacking style of playing. McMullen has a good record in T20 cricket, amassing 606 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 35.64 in 20 matches. The Scottish batter was shot to fame when he played a crucial role for Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2024, especially against Australia, where he played brilliant innings of 60 off 34 balls at an impressive rate of 176.67. Delhi Capitals can rope in Brandon McMullen if they are looking for someone who can provide stability in the middle-order while maintaining an aggressive approach.

4. Daryl Mitchell Former Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals batter Daryl Mitchell went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Mitchell played only a season for CSK before he was released from the squad ahead of the auction. Despite listing at the base price of INR 2 crore, the 34-year-old New Zealand cricketer did not attract from any of the 10 IPL franchises. However, Mitchell can get an opportunity to play in the upcoming IPL season if the Delhi Capitals are willing to rope him in as a potential replacement for Harry Brook. The right-handed batter is an aggressive batter who can play spin, which is a crucial skill for any batter playing in Indian conditions. Additionally, Daryl Mitchell has the versatility to play at any batting positions, which could make him an ideal replacement option for Harry Brook at the Delhi Capitals.

5. Rassie van der Dussen South African batter Rassie van der Dussen can be seen as a potential replacement for Harry Brook by Delhi Capitals. Though he is 36-years-old, van der Dussen remains a dependable batter with a vast international experience. The right-handed batter went unsold after being listed at a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025. Rassie van der Dussen has a good record in T20 cricket, amassing 6468 runs, including five centuries and 40 fifties, at an average of 37.82 in 222 matches. van der Dussen played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and thereafter, he was never picked by any franchise. Rassie van der Dussen is an aggressive batter, much like Harry Brook, and could provide solidity in the middle order while maintaining an attacking approach. Delhi Capitals can rope in a South African batter as a replacement for Brook for the IPL 2025.

