Pakistan was knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after three straight defeats. A pre-tournament victory celebration shoot video went viral post-exit, triggering widespread online ridicule and criticism, worsening their winless campaign.

Pakistan’s campaign at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 came to an early end, as they suffered three consecutive group-stage defeats, which resulted in their early elimination from the tournament.

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The Women in Green, led by Fatima Sana, were on the verge of an early exit following back-to-back losses to India and South Africa. Their shocking defeat at the hands of Bangladesh sealed their fate, dumping them out of the competition in the group stage. Pakistan’s two losses came while chasing the target, while the other was defending the total.

This marks the 10th successive Women’s T20 World Cup in which Pakistan have failed to progress beyond the group stage, underlining their continued struggles on the global stage. In the previous nine editions, the Women in Green finished almost at the bottom of the points table, reflecting their inability to make a mark among the world's elite cricketing nations.

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Chamari Athapaththu Admits Captaincy Failure as Sri Lanka Stare at Exit

Pakistan’s Premature Celebration Shoot Goes Viral

As Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after three successive defeats in the group stage, a bizarre video emerged online showing the winless squad staging a cheerful victory photoshoot.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Fatima Sana and her team were seen trying different celebration styles, while showing their beaming smiles for pre-tournament photoshoot purposes, which was originally intended to be used only if they registered victories in the competition, which never actually materialized.

Despite the innocent context of it being a promotional shoot, the ill-timed footage surfaced online just as the team's dismal group-stage exit was confirmed following their defeat to Bangladesh.

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Pakistan were the team to officially exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, followed by Ireland and the Netherlands, who also failed to secure a single victory in their respective groups. The Women in Green’s performance has come under scrutiny from both fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, with many calling for an overhaul of the women's setup and domestic structure.

Despite the team having two more group-stage matches remaining against Australia and the Netherlands to see out their campaign, the premature promotional footage has undoubtedly cast a long, embarrassing shadow over their time in England.

0 Wins, Full Vibes: Fans Roast Pakistan's Premature Celebration

The viral video of Pakistan women’s pre-tournament celebration photoshoot has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts did not hold back in expressing their amusement and frustration.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mix of humour, sarcasm, and heavy criticism, mocking Pakistan’s winless campaign and their pre-tournament celebration shoot. Many joked about ‘celebrating defeats’, ‘peak delusional,’, and compared it to their men’s team struggles.

However, others dismissed it as poor preparation and poor timing rather than confidence, saying the footage highlighted a lack of performance on the field.

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Pakistan’s Women’s T20 World Cup record is abysmal, as they have managed to win only nine games out of 36 outings across 10 editions so far, with a win percentage of just 25%, reflecting their continued struggles to compete consistently at the highest level.

Also Read: IND vs SA, Women's T20 WC 2026: Smriti Mandhana's Shot Selection Sparks Debate After Dismissal