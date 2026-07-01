IOA President PT Usha hailed Mirabai Chanu after the star weightlifter clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal. Usha described the achievement in Glasgow as an inspirational and proud moment for the country.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has hailed Mirabai Chanu after the star weightlifter clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal, describing the achievement as a proud moment for the country.

Chanu produced another commanding performance in the women's 48kg weightlifting event on Sunday, extending her remarkable Commonwealth Games record after earlier gold-medal triumphs in Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

IOA President Hails 'Inspirational' Victory

Sharing pictures with the Olympic silver medallist on X, PT Usha lauded Chanu's consistency on the Commonwealth stage. She wrote, "Champion! Many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu. What an inspirational athlete she is. 3 back to back gold medals at the CWG. The first time we heard the national anthem in Glasgow and hopefully many more times over the next week!"

Earlier, while speaking to ANI after Chanu's victory, the IOA chief had said that the Indian weightlifter's performance had brought pride and joy to the nation. "So excited to see Mirabai Chanu lifting the weight, and it's a great moment for me and for all Indians that she won the Commonwealth Gold. She was confident that she was doing much better. I am so happy, and it's a proud moment for all Indians," she told ANI.

Chanu's Dominant Performance

Chanu's triumph came shortly after compatriot Chanambam Rishikanta Singh claimed the silver medal in the men's 60kg event, giving India its second medal in weightlifting and first silver of the Games.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist dominated the competition from the outset. She opened with a Commonwealth record lift of 85kg in the snatch to take firm control of the event.

In the clean and jerk, Chanu stumbled on her opening attempt at 82kg but quickly recovered to clear the weight in her second attempt. She then successfully lifted 85kg on her third attempt, setting a new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth record in the discipline.

The 30-year-old capped off her campaign by lifting 105kg, sealing the gold medal and completing a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games titles.

A Perfect Start for India

The victory made Chanu the first Indian to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals in weightlifting and ensured India's national anthem was played for the first time at the Glasgow Games.

India had opened its medal account through para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze before Rishikanta Singh added silver, with Chanu's gold taking the country's tally to three medals and marking a perfect start for the Indian weightlifting contingent. (ANI)