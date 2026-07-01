Hockey Jharkhand lauded the Indian women's hockey team's silver medal at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship, highlighting that 5 of the 10 players were from the state. Each player is set to receive Rs 1 lakh from Hockey India for the achievement.

Hockey Jharkhand General Secretary Bijay Shankar Singh praised the Indian women's hockey team after their silver medal-winning performance at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, highlighting the contribution of five players from Jharkhand and expressing confidence in their World Cup prospects. Bijay said it was a matter of pride for the state that five of the 10 players in the team were from Jharkhand. "It is a matter of great pride for Hockey Jharkhand that five out of 10 players are daughters of Jharkhand... Our daughters will play in this World Cup, and they will play well... On behalf of our President, Bholanath, I want to congratulate these people. They will receive Rs 1 lakh each from Hockey India..." Singh told ANI.

Players Eye World Cup Glory

Ashish Tani Purti also expressed happiness over the team's achievement and said the players were looking forward to the World Cup. "I have just won a gold medal. This is my second time, so it feels great. When we win a gold medal for our country, we feel happy from within... I want us to receive the same support in the future... We have qualified for the World Cup..." Purti told ANI.

Shruti Kumari, another member of the Indian women's hockey team, said the players supported each other throughout the tournament and were determined to perform better at the World Cup. "We gave a great performance. The entire team supported each other... We brought home the silver medal, and we learned a lot there... We had our final match against China... We have qualified for the World Cup, but we will work harder, and when we go to play in the World Cup, we will bring home the gold medal," Kumari told ANI.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team finished as runners-up at the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat, Oman, after going down 2-4 to China in the Final on Saturday. (ANI)