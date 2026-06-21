Smriti Mandhana faced criticism for her shot selection during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against South Africa. After a fluent start, she attempted an uncharacteristic scoop shot and lost her wicket. The dismissal halted a promising innings and sparked strong debate and mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s shot selection came under scrutiny following her dismissal in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 21.

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After being opted to bat first by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, India posted a respectable total of 158/7 in 20 overs, with Shafali Verma (31), Harmanpreet (24), and Deepti Sharma (29) making vital contributions. The rest of the batting line-up struggled to accelerate in the middle overs, as disciplined bowling from the Proteas kept pegging them back.

For South Africa, Marizanne Kapp (2//27) and Shabnim Ismail (2/28) were the pick of the bowlers, while Nadine de Klerk (1/16), Ayabonga Khaka (1/31), and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/33) also chipped in with crucial wickets to ensure the pressure remained firmly on the Indian batters throughout their innings.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC: SA bowlers restrict India to 158/7 in Manchester

Mandhana’s Dismissal Under Scrutiny

After back-to-back fifties against Pakistan and the Netherlands, Smriti Mandhana was in the spotlight as she walked out to open the innings alongside Shafali Verma, looking in sublime touch right from the very first ball.

Mandhana quickly settled into her rhythm rather than wasting any deliveries, effortlessly finding the boundary and putting the South African bowling attack on the back foot early on. The left-handed opener quickly raced to 17 off 12 balls, including three fours, two against Shabnim Ismail and one against Marizanne Kapp.

However, in the third over of the innings, Mandhana attempted to play an uncharacteristic scoop shot off Kapp’s back-of-the-length delivery. The ball completely evaded her bat and crashed directly into the stumps, cutting short what was shaping up to be a spectacular innings.

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Mandhana’s dismissal was more of a self-inflicted blow, as her attempt to go for an unconventional shot rather than carrying on with traditional cricketing strokes left everyone completely baffled.

Since Team India's vice-captain already played two fluent knocks in the tournament before this game, her attempt to try something cheeky when runs were already flowing easily sparked debate on her shot selection, which led to her dismissal.

‘Why, Smriti, Why?’: Social Media Erupts in Disbelief After Tragic Dismissal

Smriti Mandhana’s unconventional dismissal triggered strong reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned her decision-making at a crucial moment of her innings.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed frustration and disbelief over the dismissal, with many criticising the ‘unnecessary’ and ‘poor shot selection’ when she was batting fluently. Some called it a self-inflicted wicket that cost India momentum, while others noted she looked in control and should have continued with conventional strokes.

A few pointed out that Mandhana’s intent to innovate may have backfired in the situation, suggesting the shot was not required given her rhythm at the crease.

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Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana is currently the leading run-getter of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, amassing 159 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 154.37 in three matches.

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