Jadumani Singh Mandengbam stormed into the CWG 2026 boxing quarterfinals after a 5-0 win over his Pakistani opponent. India also celebrated a weightlifting gold from Mirabai Chanu and a silver from Rishikanta Singh on a strong day at the Games.

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam advanced to the men's 55kg quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Pakistan's Sumama Rehman by a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the Round of 16 here on Sunday night, according to ESPN.

Jadumani delivered a solid performance against Rehman to secure a convincing victory and keep India's medal hopes alive in the category. The India-Pakistan clash carried the intensity expected from the sporting rivalry, with Jadumani continuing his impressive run at the Games.

The Manipur pugilist had earlier defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32. Rehman, who had received a bye in the opening round, entered the contest fresh but was unable to stop Jadumani from securing a comprehensive victory.

Jadumani will return to the ring on Tuesday for his quarterfinal bout.

India's Strong Day at the Games

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong day at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with Mirabai Chanu winning gold in women's 48kg weightlifting with a combined lift of 190kg. Rishikanta Singh added a silver in the men's 60kg category. In boxing, Preeti Pawar stormed into the women's 54kg quarterfinals with a second-round RSC win.

Setbacks in Other Events

India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team suffered its second straight defeat, losing to Scotland, while Pinki Singh and Rupa Rani Tirkey were eliminated from the women's pairs bowls event after a tie-break loss to England.

In men's singles bowls, Putul Sonowal's defeat to Malta's Shaun James Parnis ended India's semi-final hopes. (ANI)